Penny for Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger? Florida leads US in locations

Wendy's fans can get a Jr Bacon Cheeseburger for just one penny

Is it even possible to find anything that costs a penny?

Yes, if you're heading to Wendy's this week.

Here's how you can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for a penny, which won't be hard to do in Florida since there are more Wendy's here than any other state.

National Bacon Day is Dec. 30

Prompting the Wendy's special offer is National Bacon Day, which is actually on Dec. 30.

"The day reminds us that bacon is not just for breakfast and encourages us to test out various ways to enjoy this culinary marvel," National Day Calendar said.

In 2020, more than half of the U.S. population said they used a pound or more bacon that year, the website said. We guess bacon wasn't one of those items like yeast and flour that were hard to find while we were housebound during the pandemic.

Wendy's celebrating bacon day for a week with 1-cent burgers

Wendy's is celebrating National Bacon Day with 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers from Dec. 27, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024.

Wendy's bacon day deal will be available from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 at participating locations.

Customers can get one Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just 1 cent with all the fixings: A beefy patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

How can you get the 1-cent burger from Wendy's?

To get the 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, you must order either online or in the Wendy's app.

How to set up an online account to place a Wendy's order for the cheeseburger promotion

Go to Wendy's and set up a Rewards account.

Or you can download the Wendy's app either on the App Store or Google Play to set up an account, see your rewards and offers, and place your order.

Once you've set up an account either online or in the app, you can review current offers in the reward portal, select the one-cent deal and add it to your order.

There is a limit to the number of 1-cent burgers you can get at Wendy's

The offer, which expires Jan. 2, limits customers to one, 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger per order and one offer per customer per visit.

Florida leads US in number of Wendy's locations

As of 2023, there are a total of 5,984 Wendy’s locations in the United States of America, with Florida leading the nation in the number of restaurants.

There are 542 Wendy's restaurants in Florida, according to Wendy's.

So, if you visit all 542 Florida restaurants, you could eat a burger at each location and spend $5.42, minus gas for the car.

Here are the top 10 states with Wendy's locations

Florida: 542

Texas: 464

Ohio: 406

Georgia: 298

California: 293

North Carolina: 264

Pennsylvania: 260

Michigan: 244

New York: 230

Virginia: 224

Penny for your thoughts? 1-cent trivia to share

