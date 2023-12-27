Penny for Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger? Florida leads US in locations
Is it even possible to find anything that costs a penny?
Yes, if you're heading to Wendy's this week.
Here's how you can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for a penny, which won't be hard to do in Florida since there are more Wendy's here than any other state.
National Bacon Day is Dec. 30
Prompting the Wendy's special offer is National Bacon Day, which is actually on Dec. 30.
"The day reminds us that bacon is not just for breakfast and encourages us to test out various ways to enjoy this culinary marvel," National Day Calendar said.
In 2020, more than half of the U.S. population said they used a pound or more bacon that year, the website said. We guess bacon wasn't one of those items like yeast and flour that were hard to find while we were housebound during the pandemic.
Wendy's celebrating bacon day for a week with 1-cent burgers
Wendy's bacon day deal will be available from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 at participating locations.
Customers can get one Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just 1 cent with all the fixings: A beefy patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
How can you get the 1-cent burger from Wendy's?
To get the 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, you must order either online or in the Wendy's app.
How to set up an online account to place a Wendy's order for the cheeseburger promotion
Go to Wendy's and set up a Rewards account.
Or you can download the Wendy's app either on the App Store or Google Play to set up an account, see your rewards and offers, and place your order.
Once you've set up an account either online or in the app, you can review current offers in the reward portal, select the one-cent deal and add it to your order.
There is a limit to the number of 1-cent burgers you can get at Wendy's
The offer, which expires Jan. 2, limits customers to one, 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger per order and one offer per customer per visit.
Florida leads US in number of Wendy's locations
As of 2023, there are a total of 5,984 Wendy’s locations in the United States of America, with Florida leading the nation in the number of restaurants.
There are 542 Wendy's restaurants in Florida, according to Wendy's.
So, if you visit all 542 Florida restaurants, you could eat a burger at each location and spend $5.42, minus gas for the car.
Here are the top 10 states with Wendy's locations
Florida: 542
Texas: 464
Ohio: 406
Georgia: 298
California: 293
North Carolina: 264
Pennsylvania: 260
Michigan: 244
New York: 230
Virginia: 224
Penny for your thoughts? 1-cent trivia to share
Today, each penny costs about $1.56 to make.
Many people walk right past pennies because they don’t believe it is worth their time or effort to stop and pick it up.
If there were no pennies, stores and restaurants would round up to the nearest nickel. That could add up over time.
All the pennies issued in 2016 cost the U.S. Mint $46 million.
In 1943, copper was needed for war materials, so pennies were made out of zinc-coated steel, making it hard to tell a penny from a dime.
America's first one-cent piece — made in 1793 — was called the "large cent" and was almost as large as a half dollar.
The Lincoln cent, made from 1959 to 2007, featured President Lincoln on both sides. A profile on one side and seating at the Lincoln Memorial on the other side.
The "silly head" is the popular name for a U.S. cent minted in 1839. It got the nickname because most people thought the picture of Miss Liberty on the front looked silly.
