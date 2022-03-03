Penobscot County man dies after being arrested in Patten

Mar. 3—A 46-year-old Patten man died after he was taken into custody Tuesday by Maine State Police and deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremy R. Lau died shortly after being arrested in Patten, the Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

Police had gone to a home after someone at the address called 911 and asked for help.

An autopsy will be done by the Medical Examiner's Officer, and investigators from the Attorney General's Office will examine the death, which is standard procedure when someone dies while incarcerated or in custody.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office did not answer questions about what charge Lau faced at the time of his arrest or where police were called to that morning. It's also unknown what relation, if any, Lau had to the person who made the call, where he was when he died and whether he was experiencing health problems or some other distress before his death.