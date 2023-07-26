Pensacola activist and former ECUA candidate pleads no contest to misdemeanor battery

A Pensacola environmental activist pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge in court on Monday after her arrest in April for allegedly striking a man with her truck.

Gloria Horning, a well-known local activist and former Emerald Coast Utilities Authority candidate, will have to pay a $625 fine in court costs after pleading no contest to a reduced misdemeanor charge.

The Pensacola Police Department originally arrested and charged Horning with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a felony.

The charge was reduced to misdemeanor battery in May.

Police said Horning struck a worker with her car when he refused to move out of her way while he was cleaning an alleyway off of South DeVilliers Street next to her house, which connects to several new homes built on Government Street.

Police said the worker was not hit hard enough to be knocked over and had no obvious signs of injury.

Horning's been an active environmental activist, advocating for residents in the Wedgewood area during the Rolling Hills landfill scandal in 2015, and has long advocated at Pensacola City Hall for better environmental and flood regulations.

Horning has publicly complained to city officials for years about flooding on DeVilliers Street and the alleyway next to her home and has said the city is allowing the new construction to go on without fixing the flooding issues in her neighborhood. Her own home was completely flooded during Hurricane Sally.

The area flooded again during the heavy rains in June, and some businesses on West Government and DeVilliers streets have not reopened.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Glorida Horning, Pensacola environment activist, pleads no contest