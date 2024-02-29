Pensacola approves up to 32% raises for city firefighters

Pensacola firefighters are getting pay increases of as much as 32% under a new bargaining agreement with the city.

The Pensacola City Council unanimously approved the new agreement last week, which raises the starting base pay for a new firefighter to $43,000 – an increase of $10,500.

Under the new agreement, all firefighters are being brought up to the new pay rate or getting a 12% pay raise, whichever is greater.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves had a pay study done after entering office, which resulted in the council approving an average raise of 6.8% across all 800 city employees in December. Employees represented by unions have to be approved separately with a new agreement.

Under the new contract, the base pay for lieutenant firefighters will raise from $43,001 to $53,750, and fire captains will now be paid $64,500, up from $53,000.

Pensacola Fire Fighter Christopher Dennis teaches firefighting skills to a group of cadets at the fire training facility off Q Street on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The city of Pensacola agreed to a plan to raise firefighter pay.

In addition, the three-year contract gives all firefighters another 7% raise in 2025 and a 2% raise in 2026.

Firefighters will also receive holiday pay for working on Juneteenth like other city employees. The incentive pay for becoming certified as an emergency medical technician will increase from $1,500 to $3,000 a year.

The pay increases over three years will cost the city $2.1 million more over the next three years, with approximately $2 million coming from the general fund and $55,000 coming from the city's airport fund.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves also said he was proud of the contract and thanked the city staff who spent many hours negotiating it with the fire union.

Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier praised the agreement and said she has separately been involved with negotiations as part of her day job as a teacher at Pensacola State College.

"(Negotiations are) pretty hard, and I'm really proud for what you were able to get," Brahier said. "(It's) honestly, remarkable."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola firefighters pay raises approved by Pensacola City Council