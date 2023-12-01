Pensacola area may see 4 or more inches of rain as showers persist through Saturday
The rainfall over the Florida Panhandle is expected to persist through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama.
Between today and Sunday, we could see upward of 4 inches of rainfall, according the weather service forecast.
"So, tonight, Saturday and Saturday night, there's a near 90-100% chance of rain with lows in the 60s, highs in the mid-70s," said Ethan Prunty, a student volunteer with NWS Mobile. "By Sunday, you should begin to clear out throughout the day, with probably around a 50% chance of rain up to about noon."
Meteorologist Dan Shepherd told the News Journal on Monday that due to persistent rainfall saturating the ground during Thanksgiving week, there was a chance some areas could see some localized flash flooding during this weekend's showers.
The current forecast indicates the Pensacola area could see between a quarter and half inch of rainfall during the day Friday, with rainfall totals potentially increasing to 1-2 inches Friday night.
Saturday is expected to bring another 1-2 inches of precipitation before things begin to dry off Sunday and cool off Monday.
"Next week's a lot more quiet," Prunty said. "By time we get into Monday, and thereafter, highs are in the mid-60s with lows in the mid-40s, later in the week getting into upper 30s, but by then pretty much clear skies."
In terms of coastal conditions, the weather service issued a statement Friday morning advising of dangerous rip currents in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The alert will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday.
