Pensacola Arts Market celebrates Black voices with music, poetry and art vendors

Pensacola Arts Market isn't the biggest art market in town.

But those who participate regularly in the Pensacola Arts Market each week said it excels in showcasing the diversity of artisans in the area more so than other markets.

This Saturday, Pensacola Arts Market will host "Celebrating Black Voices in Our Community,'' the second-such event held in February in observance of Black History Month. The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Cordova Square Park off 12th Avenue in East Hill.

Organizers said that of the estimated 50 or so artisan vendors participating, about half are Black artisans and business owners.

Marni Woodson, owner of Asher & Bee Apothecary and Teahouse, is co-hosting the event with the Pensacola Arts Market and is a regular vendor at the market.

"I have worked other markets and it's just not the same,'' Woodson said. "Diversity and inclusivity aren't as important at other markets, and that's one reason. Black voices have been silenced in Florida, marginalized and oppressed and this is a way to provide allyship and direct dollars to Black-owned artisans and businesses to help lift some of that oppression."

Owner Marni Woodson holds a jar of Jasmine Flowers used to make tea in her Asher & Bee Apothecary & Tea House at 3014 N 9th Avenue in Pensacola on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Woodson's business is an alternative and holistic health service that opened in 2018. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House offers wellness events, elixirs, supplements, herbs, teas, body products and much more.

She credited Pensacola Arts Market founder Marri Salt with making diversity and inclusivity a priority at the market.

Pensacola Arts Markets "Celebrating Black Voices in Our Community" event will feature performances by saxophonist Jacoby Curry and DJ Larock Loveless, as well as poetry readings.

Marri Salt created the Pensacola Arts Market during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was held in various locations in its first year. Currently, the Pensacola Arts Market operates every first Friday of the month and every third Sunday of the month at Gary's Brewery & Biergarten, 208 Newman Avenue. The Pensacola Arts Market is at Cordova Square Park every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

"It's about uplifting every community and showcasing our friends,'' Salt said. "This is Black History Month and we really wanted to showcase these artisans to people throughout the community."

For more information on the Pensacola Arts Market, go to its Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Arts Market Black History event is Saturday at Cordova Square Park