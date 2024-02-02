Pensacola awarded $4M for Fricker Center, giving city $9.5M total for upgrades, new services

Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded Pensacola $4 million to help upgrade the Fricker Neighborhood Resource Center as part of $223 million broadband expansion program funded with federal infrastructure dollars.

The $4 million grant award means the city now has $9.5 million to put toward a renovation of the Fricker Center.

In July, the city was awarded a $5.5 million grant through a Hurricane Sally disaster recovery grant administered by the state of Florida. Those funds must be spent on hardening the structure to resist future storms, along with making stormwater improvements. The improvements include demolishing the social hall part of the building and replacing it with a new two-story social hall.

The new $4 million grant will go to renovate the building to add on-site healthcare services, education, telehealth and outreach in a newly constructed senior center, as well as computer skills training and career counseling in a renovated career learning lab and cyber lounge, according to the grant announcement.

Located at 900 F St., the center is the oldest community center in the city and sees regular use from nearby residents and regional users. It serves as one of four centers that offer after-school programming.

The city is looking to partner with Baptist Health Care to provide medical services at the center and CareerSource Escarosa to provide job and career counseling.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves told the News Journal that the dollars will go beyond just renovating the Fricker Center by providing opportunities for the community.

"This is an opportunity to help people find an opportunity with jobs, to help improve health outcomes and quality of life," Reeves said.

Reeves said the city is ready to get to work planning the project, which he described as a "large-scale renovation" of the building.

The city will still have to negotiate a grant agreement with the state and get it approved by the City Council before it can spend the $4 million.

The city must complete the project by June 2027 under the terms of the $5.5 million grant.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Fricker Center awarded $4 million by DeSantis administration