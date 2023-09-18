Pensacola Bay Bluffs Park boardwalk closed indefinitely, needs estimated $1M+ in repairs

Pensacola's Bay Bluff Park will remain closed indefinitely and much of the existing boardwalk must be demolished.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves told the News Journal that much of the park's boardwalk likely has to be removed because the wooden structural supports are rotten, and the city doesn't have the money identified yet to replace it.

The city closed the park in April of this year over concerns with the boardwalk, and initial assessments by city staff estimated that because of the location, a full structural assessment of the structure would be in the low six-figure range, Reeves said.

"This is not a pull a couple of boards off and put a couple of boards on fix that we had hoped," Reeves said. "This is going to be a significant fix with rot to pilings. We don't know how deep those pilings go into the bluff."

Reeves said erosion to the bluff and the lack of maintenance by the city had compounded the problem, making repair costs even higher.

"It's yet another hard lesson learned when there's a generational lack of maintenance on the things that we own," Reeves said. "And it's why our citizens have heard me say so many times that we have to focus less on the new shiny things, and we've got to start holding up the mirror and being accountable to maintaining the things that we have."

Pensacola's Bay Bluffs Park boardwalk remains closed to foot traffic on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The city has yet to issue a reopening date.

So, the city will instead seek an assessment on what parts of the boardwalk need to be demolished and what comes after, Reeves said.

"We think it's going to be north of a million dollars to replace just a boardwalk, not an air-conditioned area," Reeves said. "We also may not replace it in the exact same fashion."

Pensacola City Councilman Casey Jones told the News Journal in an email that it was disheartening to learn that much of the city's largest park is off-limits due to years of neglect.

"This situation, and many others, compels us to shift our financial priorities and align ourselves with the vision set by our current mayor, emphasizing the essential upkeep of our invaluable assets," Jones said.

Reeves said the city will look to keep the areas of the boardwalk that can be saved, which will likely be the picnic areas near the park parking lots.

Meanwhile, the park will be closed indefinitely, Reeves said.

"It means indefinitely in every sense of the word," Reeves said. "We don't know when we would reopen it. We're not ruling out that we will. But we don't have a million-plus dollars sitting around budgeted for replacing it at this point."

Reeves said the city would look for sources of funds, including grants.

Jones said he is committed to working with Reeves administration and private community groups like Bluffline to find new grants.

Bluffline Inc. is a nonprofit that is working to get support to build a multi-use trail next to the railroad tracks along the park on Escambia Bay.

Jarah Jacquay, president of Bluffline Inc., told the News Journal in a written statement that the park is a vital piece of Pensacola's ecological and cultural fabric.

"We commend Mayor Reeves' administration for their transparency in acknowledging the situation and look forward to working with the city, other nonprofits, and Pensacola's citizens to outline a vision for the park's future and to secure the funding necessary to ensure that Pensacolians can enjoy the park for generations to come," Jacquay said.

Reeves said he's open to ideas of providing alternative access to the lower part of the park as long Gulf and Atlantic Railways are open to the idea, as their railroad property borders the park.

"If there are alternative solutions that provide access that we're allowed to provide, we will certainly look into them," Reeves said.

