Pensacola Bay Bridge lights will display Christmas pattern for the first time this week

The Gen. Daniel "Chappie" James Jr. Bridge over Pensacola Bay will be displaying some holiday spirit over the next two weeks.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced this week it is still conducting tests of the LED lights that decorate the bridge from Thursday through Jan. 9 to comply with U.S. Coast Guard requirements.

The new LED lights are designed to light the bridge for special occasions and were part of the original plans for the bridge. Since the bridge was completed earlier this year, FDOT has been testing the lights to ensure they're fully operational and meet all regulations for aesthetic lighting over navigable waterways.

In June, FDOT conducted a 30-day "burn-in" test of the lights.

The bridge has more than 1,440 LED lights that are pre-programmed to show different colors and patterns during state and federal holidays.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said he was informed by FDOT that a lighting schedule for the next few weeks was sent to the U.S. Coast Guard this week as the lights are still in testing.

The schedule says the bridge will display a Christmas theme from Thursday through Dec. 27 and will be on until 10 p.m. each night, Reeves said.

After Dec. 27, the bridge will switch to a red, white and blue theme, and on New Year's Eve, the lights will be on until midnight.

Reeves said he hopes the bridge will be out of the testing phase in January and fully operational.

"They have given those dates and times to the Coast Guard while it's still in testing, and what we hope is sometime in January, we'll be out of that testing phase," Reeves said. "This will not be a scenario where, in perpetuity, we would have to report this in advance to the Coast Guard. This is just kind of the mode that we're in right now."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Bay Bridge lights will show off Christmas spirit