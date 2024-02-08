Pensacola Beach Mardi Gras Parade has kept the good times rolling for more than 40 years

The winter can be a relatively dead time for Florida beach businesses, but in 1979 a group of Pensacola Beach residents took it upon themselves to liven things up a little.

The group, the Krewe of Wrecks, brought Mardi Gras to the beach in a big way and has kept the good times rolling for more than 40 years.

The fun will continue this Sunday when The Krewe of Wrecks’ Pensacola Beach Mardi Gras Parade kicks off at 2 p.m. The event will send about 45 parade floats and two bands west along Via De Luna Drive to the Gulfside Pavilion, according to their Parade Coordinator Dawn Richardson.

This year's parade is set to be their biggest yet, with between eight to 10 more floats than it has ever had.

The Krewe of Wrecks was founded in 1979 by Jane Waters Cooper, Frank Douglas and Larry Giesel with the goal of bringing business to Pensacola Beach during the “offseason” by providing entertainment.

The founding three members of the Krewe of Wrecks banded together to do something about the lack of activity on the island during the wintertime by establishing a Mardi Gras crew to attract people.

“When the (Krewe of Wrecks) begun, the island was pretty dead in the wintertime,” said Melanie Waite, secretary of the Krewe of Wrecks and one of its five sitting board members. “Businesses were struggling and there was nothing for people to do.”

They have been hosting the Mardi Gras Parade annually since 1980, garnering more success each year toward their goal of helping support and boost the island's economy.

“(The parade) is a definite boost to the local economy, there’s thousands of people that come through,” said Kathy Christoff, a member of the Krewe of Wrecks for nearly 20 years and board member since 2015. “People come in early and stay late trying to avoid traffic, so the bars and restaurants do well.”

Members of the Krewe of Wrecks pose together during their 2023 Mardi Gras Parade.

Now, the parade is one of the most popular events that Pensacola Beach has to offer.

The Krewe of Wrecks hosted two events on Monday, the Queen’s Dinner and the King’s Supper, which brought in members from other Krewes across Northwest Florida. According to Waite, 26 different Krewes attended this year’s events to dine and socialize before the parade this weekend.

Pensacola events this week: Things to do in Pensacola: Grand Mardi Gras Parade; Illuminated Parade; Glenn Miller

“During Mardi Gras Week people are renting houses, condos, hotel rooms and they’re eating in the restaurants,” Waite continued. “I joined the Krewe back in the '80s when it was a young organization … now our parade is in great demand and everyone wants to be a part of the parade.”

Once the parade has concluded, there will be a post parade party and awards ceremony at the Gulfside Pavilion.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Beach Mardi Gras Parade hosted by Krewe of Wrecks returns