Pensacola Blue Wahoos announce 2 dates for part-time position job fair

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are hosting job fairs on Monday and Tuesday, according to a team spokesperson.

The job fair sessions will take place for part-time positions at Blue Wahoos games for the 2024 season.

Roger Scott Tennis Center officially reopens

On Monday, Feb. 12, the job fair will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

JOB FAIR LOCATION:

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, another job fair will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brownsville Community Center.

Escambia County to offer transportation assistance to homeless

JOB FAIR LOCATION:

Interviews will take place on-site each day. Those looking to attend should bring their resume and be prepared to talk about their job experience, qualifications and interests in various positions.

The open gameday positions include food and beverage, box office, ticket sales, merchandise, stadium operations, production and entertainment.

UPDATE: Escambia County EMS responds to local union’s ‘no confidence’ vote

The Blue Wahoos home schedule begins on April 5 and goes through Sept. 15. Games will begin at 6:05 p.m. except Sunday home games will begin at 4:05 p.m.

The gameday job positions require employees to be at the stadium at least an hour before the game begins.

Those interested in a job with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos but cannot attend are encouraged to apply for available positions online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.