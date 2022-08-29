Pensacola cat-napping: Suspected thief found surprise inside when he stole car

'Heifer' a 4-month-old kitten was stolen Sunday along with a 2005 Toyota Camry from the parking lot for The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant.

A man allegedly stole an idling car Sunday from outside of The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant while a woman’s kitten rested inside the air-conditioned interior.

PPD news: Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall unveils new badge design that removes Confederate flag

Former criminal giving back: As a drug dealer, he destroyed communities. Now, this Pensacola man is building them up.

Lianna Pugh, 30, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, was in town for the weekend. She and two of her friends witnessed the suspect pulling away in the car with her four-month-old kitten, ‘Heifer,’ and attempted in vain to surround the vehicle to prevent the cat napper’s escape.

Pensacola Police Department investigators have identified Leif Danenmann, 33, as their primary suspect in the case.

'Heifer' a 4-month-old kitten was stolen Sunday along with a 2005 Toyota Camry from the parking lot for The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant.

A warrant charging Danenmann with grand theft auto remained active as of Monday afternoon.

The “Pensacola Hotel for Dogs and Cats - Adoption and Rescue Shelter Service” is offering a $300 reward to anyone who provides information to the police that leads to an arrest and kitten-owner reunion.

The stolen 2005 Toyota Camry had Pennsylvania a license plate number of KHG1428.

Lianna Pugh's 2005 Toyota Camry was stolen Sunday from the parking lot for The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant in Pensacola along with her 4-month-old kitten named 'Heifer."

Pugh explained that she recently traveled to Florida as part of her job with OCI Construction, which is building a solar farm in Marianna.

On Friday, she and two friends took what was supposed to be a quick excursion to Pensacola for the weekend and booked a cat-friendly Airbnb as a place to stay.

But the trip took a turn for the worst on Sunday.

Pugh and her friends were eating around 10:15 a.m. at The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant just off North 12th Avenue in Pensacola, dining outside about 10 feet from Pugh’s car.

She had left Heifer inside the unlocked car with the engine running and the air conditioning turned on.

'Heifer' a 4-month-old kitten was stolen Sunday along with a 2005 Toyota Camry from the parking lot for The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant.

“All of a sudden, I realize that the car is moving backwards. In my head, I thought the cat did something and put it into gear. I don’t know,” Pugh said. “But then I realized there is a man in the car, and so I sprinted at the car and got in front of it.”

Story continues

Her two friends ran to either side of the vehicle and tried their bests to stop the cat-napper from leaving.

“But he was going to hit us, so, …” Pugh said, adding that she and her friends were forced aside.

The driver took off, and the group of friends ran after him. But they were unable to keep pace with the moving vehicle. The car disappeared from their sight after its first turn onto a street.

“I just really hope that he didn’t leave the cat inside the car at this point,” Pugh said, of Heifer.

Pensacola Police Department spokesman Officer Greg Gordon described Danenmann as an approximately 5-feet, 8-inch tall white male weighing around 145 pounds with blonde hair and possible goatee.

'Heifer' a 4-month-old kitten was stolen Sunday along with a 2005 Toyota Camry from the parking lot for The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant.

“If anyone has information about where he or the car is, call the CrimeStoppers or the Police Department,” Gordon said.

If anyone has any information, call Pensacola police at 850-435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola stolen kitten: PPD searching for vehicle, kitten thief