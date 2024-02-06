Pensacola City Council backs spending $1 million for Baptist Hospital demolition

The Pensacola City Council backed Mayor D.C. Reeves' pledge to put $1 million in city funds toward the demolition of the old Baptist Hospital.

Meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency on Monday, the City Council approved pledging $1 million in CRA funds toward the project in a 6-0 vote.

The pledge reallocates $765,000 that was already pledged to buy the historic Kupfrian House on the Baptist Hospital campus to turn it into a city park. The vote on Monday puts that funding plus an additional $235,000 toward the demolition of the old hospital campus.

The Kupfrian House is not one of the buildings on the chopping block and will still pass to the ownership of the city if the donation agreement with Baptist Hospital is signed.

The vote makes Reeves' promise of $1 million toward the project official, and Reeves is seeking $2 million from Escambia County, $3 million from Baptist Health Care, and $5 million to $8 million from the Florida Legislature.

Reeves told the council $16.4 million is the best estimate they have for demolition, but everything about the project remains preliminary until the city has control of the property and can seek bids for demolition.

"We've got to really dig in and find out what the true cost of full demolition would be, assuming we have to do 100% demolition," Reeves said. "Even that hasn't been set yet because we don't have all the questions answered on what parts can or can't be saved."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola City Council OKs $1 million to demolish old Baptist Hospital