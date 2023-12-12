Pensacola City Council wants the true cost to save Malcolm Yonge Gym, delays demolition

The Pensacola City Council delayed approving the demolition of the Malcolm Yonge Gym Monday night and requested the city conduct a comprehensive review of the condition of the building.

The move came as the City Council was meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency board.

The board was set to vote to approve a demolition contract for $59,079, but a large crowd of supporters of James B. Washington Education and Sports Inc. spoke during the meeting, including the University of West Florida Women's Basketball head coach Stephanie Yelton, urging the board to reconsider tearing down the old basketball gym.

The Malcolm Yonge Gym was closed earlier this year when it was discovered the building was structurally unsound. The building was being leased by the Lighthouse Private Christian Academy, but the lease was terminated early because of the structural issues.

City officials have said the building would be too costly to save, and Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves has proposed tearing the building down to replace it with affordable housing.

The CRA approved asking for bids to tear down the building in September and was set to award the demolition contract to Jobe’s Dirt Work LLC on Monday night.

In the last few months, Washington Education and Sports, a non-profit basketball and afterschool tutoring program, has been asking city officials to reconsider the decision and proposed it could fix the building under a similar agreement as the city had with Lighthouse Academy.

Supporters said the program needs more space to host basketball practices and games for its growing program.

James "Benny" Washington, who founded the program, said his organization is about preventing crime and intervening in a child's life when there is still a chance to put them on the right path.

"Please consider providing an opportunity for our kids because it's rough out there," Washington said. "And if we don't do something about it, the streets will eat them up, and it's going to be a problem later on."

Fred Gunther with Gunther Properties is a supporter of the program and told the board the group had sent the city a proposal reviewed by engineers who believe there is a construction technique that could repair the structural issues with the building for $165,000.

"This proposal, of which you have a copy, is not a Band-Aid," Gunther said. "This is basically a solution that can make the Malcolm Yonge Center stronger than the day it was built."

Gunther said the city should do everything it can to save the building.

"We have a problem in this community with people asking to demolish historic structures and using their own neglect as a justification," Gunther said. "Shouldn't the city lead by example, especially when these kids have nowhere else to go?"

Board members said they supported Washington's program and wanted more information about the proposal but were still leaning toward voting to approve the demolition at the CRA meeting with the expectation that more information could be brought before the regular City Council meeting on Thursday, where a final vote would take place.

The conversation shifted when Councilman Jared Moore said he was leaning toward putting a pause on the demolition entirely and pointed out the city's report on the building had no official price estimate to save the building.

Moore said the city's report instead recommended a comprehensive study of the building to determine what the actual cost would be to save it. Meanwhile, he said a credible group was telling the council the building could be saved for $165,000.

"If there was some conversation in another room about a dollar value (to save the building), I wasn't privy to that," Moore said. "It's not in the report that I've received, so I can only act upon the information that I have before me."

The CRA board shifted entirely to support Moore's position and voted unanimously to delay the demolition for 60 days while the city explores conducting a comphrensive structural study on the building.

The CRA will get a status update on the potential for a full study at its next meeting in January.

Reeves said regardless of the outcome, he believed the city should move away from its practice of leasing city-owned community centers to private entities as it did at the Malcolm Yonge Gym before the structural issues were found and as the city does at the Vickery Center and Theophalis May Center.

"We have multiple centers that we continue to give away," Reeves said. "Here we are as great at work as he does, there'll be another group, another team that says, 'Man, I can't find space because you lease away (centers), now you have three that you've leased away so.'"

Reeves said if the $165,000 price tag turns out to be accurate, that still doesn't cover the other issues with the building, such as a buckling floor or needed accessibility improvements, but he said if the council is willing to spend the money to renovate the building, he'll support it. He said he would not support leasing the building again.

"I just want to be clear that if our information is inaccurate, and the information proposed tonight is accurate, and we're talking about that amount of money, then certainly, my proposal won't be to fall into the same trap that we did before, which is a 20-year lease and $20 a year with $25,000 of maintenance cost to a 63- or 64-year old building at that point," Reeves said. "I just want to be clear on that. Now, if that's more gym access for Coach Washington and other programs, and that's where this goes, great."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola delays demolition of Malcolm Yonge Gym