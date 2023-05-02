Pensacola contractor Matt Banks back in jail without bond for additional felonies

After indicted Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks was charged with various white collar crimes in April, his bond was revoked and he was arrested again on Friday.

Robert Gillespie, the assistant state attorney prosecuting his case, filed a motion Thursday to revoke his pretrial release after Banks allegedly committed two additional felonies while on pretrial release.

"There is probable cause to believe the defendant subsequently committed two additional felony offenses while on pre-trial release," the motion states, "namely the crime of workers' compensation fraud ... and tampering with evidence."

Banks indicted: Pensacola contractor Matt Banks indicted for racketeering; faces up to 95 years in prison

First charge: State Attorney files first criminal charge against Pensacola contractor Matt Banks

Gillespie is prosecuting Banks' original case of fraud stemming from a Pensacola Police Department warrant in August. However, the state attorney's office will consolidate the case into Banks' newest case that includes racketeering, organized crime and aggravated white collar crime charges.

Banks was indicted by a grand jury in April after he allegedly "engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity, stole over $5 million in funds, materials and services from more than 150 victims" between May 15, 2019, and Dec. 1, 2022.

According to court records, Banks allegedly failed to provide workers' compensation on Sept. 1, 2022, after an investigator discovered he had not paid TEL Staff Leasing "enough funds for payroll and admin services," yet he still had employees identify themselves as Banks' employees.

"As an employer, Matthew Scott Banks, did on said date, knowingly place his employee's health, safety and welfare in danger," the court records state, "and knowingly committed workers' compensation insurance fraud ... by failing to secure workers' compensation insurance required by law."

Gillespie's motion was approved by a judge the same day as the filing and Banks was returned to Escambia County Jail.

Banks is currently awaiting his next court date for his white collar crime charges on July 5. He is held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola's Matt Banks arrested for new felonies while on bond