Pensacola could see potential EF-2 tornadoes. Here's how to stay safe

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are bracing for potential thunderstorms that are expected to hit late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, bringing strong winds and the potential for a few strong tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has much of the entire Pensacola area in an "enhanced risk" for severe weather, which is level three out of five risk categories.

The storms are expected to move into Northwest Florida around midnight and could produce EF-2 category tornadoes or greater. The greatest risk for tornadoes will be between 3-9 a.m. Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know to stay safe in the face of a tornado.

What is a tornado watch?

The National Weather Service (NWS) has a pretty handy way of remembering the general gist of each alert. During tornado watches, you should be prepared.

NWS says these alerts indicate that tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. They advise individuals to take this time to discuss plans, check supplies and be ready to head toward the safest spot in your surrounding area.

These alerts are issued because taking simple precautionary steps can save lives. Alerts are sent by the Storm Prediction Center and typically include large areas covering numerous counties and even states.

What is a tornado warning?

Tornado warnings are just that — a warning. NWS says that during tornado warnings, you should take action.

Tornado warnings are issued when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property, and anyone receiving a tornado warning should immediately move to the safest place in their surrounding area.

Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter or law enforcement officer who is watching the storm. And unlike watches, tornado warnings are issued by your local forecast office.

How do you stay safe in a tornado?

NWS provides a good list of tips to keep in mind to stay safe in a tornado.

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, a basement or safe room.

Avoid windows.

If in a mobile home or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Sheds and storage facilities do not make safe shelter.

If you’re at work or school, follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums or auditoriums.

If you’re in a vehicle, drive to the nearest shelter. If you don’t think you can make it, get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

How do you know when a tornado is coming?

The best ways to know if a tornado is coming is to regularly check forecasts, listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio.

Communities will communicate warnings, so check your local government’s online resources to learn about how they send notifications and make sure you’re signed up for any weather alerts.

The Emergency Medical Services Authority provides a list of several atmospheric warning signs that could indicate a tornado is near.

A dark, often greenish, sky

Wall clouds or an approaching cloud of debris

Large hail often in the absence of rain

Before a tornado strikes, the wind may die down and the air may become very still

A loud roar similar to a freight train may be heard

An approaching cloud of debris, even if a funnel is not visible

How long does a tornado last?

NWS says that strong tornadoes can last up to 20 minutes or longer and can have winds of up to 200 miles per hour. Violent tornadoes can last up to an hour, with winds of up to between 200 and 300 mph.

