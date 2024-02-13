Pensacola delays 1st 'Skate Spot' meeting, walks back East Hill as skate park location

A public input meeting for the proposed "Safe Spot Skate Spot" is on hold as Pensacola waits for potential designs, but Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves walked back the city's previous announcement that the skate spot would be built in the East Hill neighborhood.

Earlier this month, the city announced a public input meeting would be held on Feb. 24 for a small skate park project called a "skate spot" in partnership with Upward Intuition that "will be located in the East Hill Neighborhood District."

Reeves said Tuesday that the announcement was premature.

"That's not something I'm committed to," Reeves said. "At this point now, we'll entertain it. I'm not saying it won't (be located in East Hill) either, but I think therein lies the point. I think we're a little too early right now."

Reeves said the city's public works team and engineers haven't seen what's being proposed with the skate spots, which is why the public input meeting was canceled.

Reeves said they had expected to receive designs from Upward Intuition by Feb. 1, when the announcement for the public meeting was made, but delays in receiving the designs meant that the first look city engineers would get at the proposals would be essentially the same time as the public.

"What we didn't want to have happen is everyone gets excited about renderings that aren't possible," Reeves said.

Previously: City's first 'Safe Spot Skate Spot' in works. Residents are invited to weigh in on plans.

The project is being funded with a $150,000 grant from the "Dottie" Frist Foundation, a philanthropic trust that invests in promising organizations with high ambitions of improving communities who share the goal of making peoples' lives "just a little better."

The city's announcement of East Hill as the project location was noted by Upward Intuition as inspired by the death of an 11-year-old boy who was killed in the neighborhood when he was hit by a car while skating.

"We want to honor Avery's life with this (first) skate spot in his home neighborhood," Andy Prince of Upward Intuition said in the city's Feb. 1 announcement on the project. "We hope this project will be a catalyst to make more accessible skateparks throughout the city to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again."

Reeves said they will need to do some work to decide the location for the project.

"I know there's a lot of excitement around the idea of having it at Bayview Park, I know with the (Upward Intuition) group, and Bayview is also one of the most activated parks we have, by far," Reeves said. "When you think about which parks in which areas of town have gotten new things, Bayview certainly has done that. We've got 94 parks, many of which are entire city blocks that are very unactivated relative to that."

Reeves noted the skate park Gull Point Community Center has fallen into disrepair and is on the same scale as the skate spot.

"Is it a repurpose project as opposed to building something new if we can't make it work in the budget?" Reeves asked rhetorically. "There's a lot of things that need to be considered here in terms of equity of activating our spaces around our city, not just one place and cost and logistics and all that."

Reeves said Tuesday the delay should not be seen as the city wavering in support of the project.

"We are very positive on wanting to get something done, but we need a little more time, and we need a little more understanding of what we're signing up for before it's proposed," Reeves said.

