Pensacola to demolish Malcolm Yonge Gym and eyes repairs of Cobb Resource Center

The embattled Malcolm Yonge Gym Center will be torn down — unless the Pensacola City Council changes its mind again at its February meeting.

A month after backing away from a decision to demolish the Malcolm Yonge Gym, the Pensacola City Council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency board, voted to move forward with the demolition of the city-owned building in a 4-2 vote.

The Council also voted 6-0 Tuesday to spend between $125,000 and $175,000 to conduct a full building assessment on the Cobb Resource Center to ensure it won't have the same fate as the Malcolm Yonge Gym.

The Cobb Center, built in 1966, has a similar design to the Malcolm Yonge Gym, built in 1961, but is in much better shape. The city conducted at least two rehabilitations of the Cobb Center in the last 30 years that expanded it into a full community center, according to News Journal archives.

The same cannot be said for the Malcolm Yonge Gym, whose years of deferred maintenance by the city led the council to agree with the assessment of Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves' administration that it would be too costly to save the building.

Deputy City Administrator David Forte said the contractor, Jobe’s Dirt Work LLC, who won the bid to demolish the building in December, had agreed to guarantee the bid price of $59,079 until the end of the month.

That bid was thought lost after the council voted in December to request the mayor seek a full assessment of the Malcolm Yonge Gym after an outcry from supporters of the basketball and tutoring organization James B. Washington Education and Sports Inc.

Although the item on the agenda was to pay for a full assessment of Malcolm Yonge Gym, Councilman Casey Jones made a motion to amend the item to instead demolish it under the contract presented to the Council in December, and Jones' motion passed 4-2. The action must still be ratified at a regular City Council meeting, which is currently set for Feb. 8.

The vote on Tuesday came despite another outcry from James B. Washington Education and Sports supporters. The group has called for the city to consider less costly alternatives to repair the building.

Engineers hired by the city told the council Tuesday that those less costly alternatives could be a good solution for the Cobb Center, but the Malcolm Yonge Gym was too far gone for those techniques to work.

Both buildings use arches made out of laminated wood called Glulam that support the entire structure of the building. The design gives the building a unique look, but the Glulam is supposed to be protected from the elements.

The painted wood at both the Cobb Center and the Malcolm Yonge Gym was left exposed to the elements, according to engineer Joey McMath with Joe DeReuil Associates, who the city hired to conduct preliminary assessments of both buildings.

Malcolm Yonge Center on Jackson St.

"These arches are unprotected," McMath said.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said that conducting the full assessment of the Malcolm Yonge Gym would be more than $300,000, and he could see the full cost to repair the building reaching close to $3 million.

Reeves said if the cost did reach $3 million, it would make more sense for the city to use that money to buy the Lakeview Center's Morris Eaddy Activity Center for that price, which is a much newer building.

"Would we rather have a 10-year-old building that's already completed or roll the dice on a 62-year-old building?" Reeves said. "Just as an example, and I'm not suggesting that we do or don't do that, but when you start to get into that dollar amount, it opens up so many other questions."

James B. Washington Education and Sports Inc. supporter and Pensacola businessman Fred Gunther made his case for why the city should consider saving the building.

He said supporters only wanted the building brought back to its previous state so kids could have a place to play basketball, and the full rehab of the building to bring it up to modern codes was unnecessary.

"I don't think anybody in here, when the code changes, changes out their HVAC, so it'll be up to current code or rips out all their wiring, so it'll be up to current code," Gunther said. "It's up to code when it's built. We just need a safe building where these kids can play basketball inside and obviously the plethora of other things that can be done in a gym."

He also said he's consulted with Florida licensed engineers who have said the alternatives can work to save the building, and it was frustrating that the city's engineers simply said it was not the best solution without giving more details.

Reeves said he agrees that there is a shortage of gym space in the community and access needs to be expanded. However, the Malcolm Yonge Gym has fallen beyond a point where it makes sense to keep it going.

Reeves also defended the work of city staff and hired engineers to assess the property so far.

"We've had our facilities lead, our building official, three people, including consultants, that have all given you the opinion that you've heard today," Reeves said. "At what point is it – can anybody come say anything and that completely invalidates complete expert opinions?"

Councilman Jared Moore, who during the meeting in December was the first council member to voice concern, said with the information presented Tuesday, he agreed it was time for the gym to go.

"If we've got to demolish, we've got to demolish," Moore said. "If Old Yeller's foaming at the mouth, we love Old Yeller, we've had great times with Old Yeller, I'd love to sit by the hearth with Old Yeller and pet Old Yeller, but he's foaming. All right, somebody do what needs to be done."

However, Moore said he had an issue with replacing the gym with housing. He said he'd rather see the land kept under the Parks and Recreation Department for public use.

The administration's current plan is to use the property to seek developers to build affordable housing on the site under the new Florida Live Local Act.

As the debate stretched beyond two hours, both Moore and Reeves had to leave the meeting before a vote occurred, but Councilman Charles Bare echoed Moore's position that he did not support using the property to build affordable housing.

"I'm just not sure this is the best place to put affordable housing," Bare said. "So I would rather see it stay within the (park) inventory as well."

Bare joined Councilwoman Teniadé Broughton as the two no votes against the demolition, with Moore absent from the vote.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Malcolm Yonge Gym in Pensacola to be demolished, Cobb to be repaired