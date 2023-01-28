Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles gets four 60-day sentences for battering patients

The Pensacola dentist charged with battering multiple patients and an employee received his sentence Friday afternoon, bringing his total jail sentence to just over a year.

Escambia County Judge Kristina Lightel levied multiple sentences against Charles Stamitoles, who is already serving a nine-month jail sentence after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery in October.

"You've given me no indication that you're going to comply by any terms I would give you," Lightel told Stamitoles prior to sentencing, "because while you were out on this bond you directly violated the court's order in a blatant, brazen manner that seems directly dismissive of the court, of Florida law and I don't believe probation is appropriate in your case."

Lightel sentenced Stamitoles to 60 days in county jail for each of his four battery charges. She ordered the sentences for two of the counts to run concurrent to his nine-month sentence, and for the sentences on the remaining two counts to run consecutively, effectively making Stamitoles' jail sentence approximately 13 months.

Two of the victims in the cases spoke out during the sentencing, telling the court how Stamitoles's actions changed their lives.

One victim said she felt "violated" and was afraid she'd never be able to trust a healthcare provider the way she did prior to the incident.

The second told the court that she has developed panic attacks because of Stamitoles' actions and said the biggest emotion she's fighting is anger.

"I'm angry because my life was disrupted by these selfish actions of a man who used his power to take advantage of me," she told the court.

Prior to sentencing, Stamitoles had a chance to speak his mind, and he used that time to enumerate his embarrassment for the situation he'd put himself in.

"I'm humiliated," Stamitoles said. "I'm sorry for any feelings I've caused anybody."

His wife, Faye, told the court her husband is a caring man who is not a threat to anyone.

"His personality is he loves life," Faye said. "He gives compliments to males, and he gives compliments to females. My husband is not a danger to anyone."

Although Stamitoles's misdemeanor cases have drawn to a close, he is facing one felony count of battery related to an incident with a different patient.

Lightel also said Stamitoles is facing a potential perjury charge after court testimony during his no contest plea revealed he lied under oath regarding why he violated a court order to remain in the state.

Stamitoles claimed he needed to help his son after his car broke down, leading to him traveling to Mobile, Alabama, however, court testimony revealed he and his wife traveled out of state to buy a luxury car.

Amongst the criminal disciplinary actions, the Florida Department of Health and Florida Board of Dentistry are currently investigating his criminal actions to determine whether they will revoke his ability to practice dentistry in the state of Florida.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced for battering patients