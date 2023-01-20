Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles pleads no contest to 6 misdemeanor battery charges

Nearly eight months after his first arrest, Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles entered a no contest plea Friday morning in his remaining battery cases rather than moving to another trial.

Frederick Longmire, assistant state attorney and State Attorney's Office spokesman, confirmed to the News Journal that Stamitoles pleaded no contest to six counts of battery before Judge Kristina Lightel.

"He did enter a plea to the remaining misdemeanor offenses," Longmire said.

His sentencing:Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 9 months jail time for touching employee

Barred from patients:Pensacola dentist barred from seeing female patients; pleads not guilty to sexual battery

Stamitoles took the plea 12 weeks after a jury convicted him of inappropriately touching an employee. He was subsequently sentenced to nine months in jail on Nov. 1.

Multiple women, both patients and employees, have come forward with claims they have been touched inappropriately by Stamitoles. In June 2022, Florida's surgeon general reprimanded Stamitoles and restricted him from practicing on female patients.

Along with the misdemeanor charges, Stamitoles still has a pending felony battery case for inappropriate touching an elderly patient and still has pending complaints against his dental license from the Florida Department of Health.

Stamitoles is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 27.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Charles Stamitoles pleads no contest to six counts of battery