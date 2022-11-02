Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 9 months jail time for touching employee

Escambia County Judge Kristina Lightel sentenced Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles to 270 days incarceration in Escambia County Jail after he was found guilty of battering a former employee.

Stamitoles was found guilty of misdemeanor battery Oct. 26 for slapping an employee's buttocks, kissing her neck and grabbing her from behind without her consent May 24 and May 25.

Assistant State Attorney Nathanial Sebastian told the jury this case boiled down to the employee's testimony of how the events transpired in May, saying "her testimony has been consistent through the entirety of the case."

The case was originally scheduled for trial the week of Oct. 20, but a mistrial was declared after a witness provided inadmissible testimony. A new jury was selected the following week, and Stamitoles was found guilty in a one-day trial.

Stamitoles still has five misdemeanor battery charges that are consolidated into three cases for which his attorneys have requested a jury trial.

Court records indicate Stamitoles is scheduled for a plea day before Lightel on Nov. 8 prior to his three remaining cases moving to jury selection Nov. 21.

Stamitoles has been the subject of numerous complaints from multiple women — both employees and patients — who have accused the dentist of touching them inappropriately.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo ordered an emergency restriction on Stamitoles' dentistry license in June barring him from treating female patients. Lapado cited the measure as necessary to "protect the public from the dangers" of Stamitoles' conduct.

