Pensacola discusses 'public safety' ordinance that carries up to $500 fine for panhandling

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is proposing a new "public safety" ordinance that effectively bans panhandling along all roadways in the city.

The proposed ordinance never mentions panhandling directly. It describes itself as banning "dangerous use of public rights of way," and it specifically makes it illegal for a pedestrian to interact with a car in a roadway.

Violating the ordinance can mean a fine of up to $500 or 60 days in jail, or both.

When asked if the ordinance was aimed at panhandling, Reeves told the News Journal it was about public safety.

"The common denominator in any form − it doesn't matter what your age is, it doesn't matter your gender, it doesn't matter your race − stopping a vehicle in an active roadway as a pedestrian or standing in an intersection as a pedestrian is unsafe for yourselves and others," Reeves said. "That's why this ordinance being passed would be a positive step for our community."

Randy Swindell panhandles at the corner of East Chase Street and Bayfront Parkway in downtown Pensacola on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is proposing a “public safety” ordinance that has the effect of banning panhandling on most city streets.

Pensacola has tried and failed before to enact regulations on panhandling. In 2017, Pensacola passed a panhandling ban that was challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida on free speech grounds. The city ultimately repealed the ordinance as part of an agreement with the ACLU to end the lawsuit.

Pensacola's new proposed ordinance appears similar to one passed in Jacksonville earlier this year. Jacksonville's ordinance went into effect in March and has not faced any legal challenges.

The resolution enacting the ordinance cites several reasons for its passage, including traffic data for Escambia County that points out that in the last three years, there have been 56 pedestrian deaths.

Escambia County is considering a similar ordinance.

The Pensacola resolution also declares the regulations in the ordinance are the "least restrictive means" to promote public safety while leaving "ample alternative avenues for the expression and exchange of thoughts and ideas."

The ordinance makes it illegal to interfere "with the safe and efficient movement of people and property from place to place on a public road or right-of-way" and declares it unlawful for anyone to stand in a median without intending to cross the road or engage in any "physical interaction" with a vehicle on the road.

"This makes us a safer community," Reeves said. "Medians in this city were not built as places to rest and hang out. They were built as a function of the vehicle, and we're going to respect that."

Reeves said he made a campaign promise to improve public safety in the city.

"People in the medians, cars stopping at green lights, and people in the intersections isn't safe for the pedestrian, it's not safe for the motorists, and it's not safe for the families and children in the vehicles," Reeves said. "And we're going to do something about it."

The proposed ordinance will be up for a first vote during the Pensacola City Council meeting on Dec. 14.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola considering 'public safety' ordinance that bans panhandling