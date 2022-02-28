Pensacola drive-by possibly linked to homicide on North G Street earlier this month

Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday night at a residence in Pensacola.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the 300 block of North U Street to find a home riddled with bullet holes in the front.

ECSO public information officer Amber Southard said deputies found around 40 shell casings outside the home.

Southard said no injuries were reported as no one was home at the time of the shooting.

Deputies are investigation a possible connection to a fatal shooting that occurred earlier in February on North G Street. Two men were arrested Monday morning in connection to that homicide.

No additional suspects are wanted that this time.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Drive-by on U Street possibly linked to G Street homicide