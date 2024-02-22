Pensacola employers looking to add jobs over the next year

Pensacola area employers are looking to hire workers but are finding it tougher to compete with rising wages, according to a survey of businesses by CareerSource Escarosa.

The survey results were presented as part of the annual Greater Pensacola Chamber State of the Economy luncheon on Wednesday.

Carolyn Fries, director of workforce development with CareerSource Escarosa, presented the findings of a recent survey of 87 local businesses covering several different sectors across the local economy.

According to the survey, 75% of the businesses said they plan on growing their workforce over the coming year, while 24% said they would stay the same, and just 1% said they plan to reduce the size of their workforce.

The numbers match the strong economic outlook presented by Nicole Gislason, executive director of the University of West Florida Haas Center.

"Over the last five years, our city, our region, our metro area grew by 10,200 jobs alone, and looking over the horizon, our data projects that we're on track to add another 8,800 jobs by 2029," Gislason said.

With the rise of remote work, employers are also facing new realities when it comes to paying workers.

According to the survey, 44% of companies said the wages they offer may not be competitive with other areas of their industry.

"In the Panhandle of Florida, in general, our wages tend to be a little bit lower than the rest of the country," Fries said. "In some ways, that's good. In some ways, that's bad. … COVID really accelerated the ability for people to work remotely and to work from home. So, we're finding now that the companies that are here in our area are competing with other companies throughout the country that can pay higher wages."

And while household earnings are increasing across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, they are lagging behind the rest of the country.

Median hourly earnings in Pensacola are at $19 an hour, while the national average is at $22 an hour.

"Our cost of living is on par with the nation, so it's difficult for individuals who are trying hard to make ends meet," Gislason said.

As far as employers, Navy Federal Credit Union is still the area's top private employer with 10,000 jobs, Gislason said.

Gislason said the company has an economic impact of $8.4 billion over a five-year average.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola employers looking to add jobs over the next year