Pensacola father and son both arrested on child pornography charges

A father and son were arrested after Pensacola police officers announced they found child pornography in their house on Wednesday.

Christopher Luckie, 56, and his 23-year-old son Ethan were charged with possession of 10 or more images of child porn, according to a Pensacola Police Department news release.

The release says officers conducted a search warrant Wednesday at the Luckies' home in the 6400 block of Guilford Drive after receiving a tip of possible child pornography.

PPD shooting: FDLE investigating fatal Pensacola police officer-involved shooting in Cantonment

Federal conviction: Pensacola sex offender faces up to 40 years in federal prison after child porn conviction

Both father and son were arrested and the release says "evidence was seized" from their residence.

Christopher and Ethan Luckie are each held in Escambia County Jail on $450,000 bond.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida men Christopher and Ethan Luckie face child porn charges