Pensacola FavorHouse has a new director who knows the impact of domestic abuse firsthand

Tracie Hodson is the new executive director of FavorHouse of Northwest Florida, the only certified domestic violence shelter in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Tracie Hodson's compassion for abused and hurting people is rooted in an intimate knowledge of trauma's terrible effects.

As the new head of the day-to-day operations of FavorHouse of Northwest Florida, she'll be using that knowledge to help women escape abuse and find safety for themselves and their children.

"This is a calling," she said. "My personal story is that I am a daughter of a survivor."

Hodson, 45, has been appointed as the new executive director of the FavorHouse, Escambia and Santa Rosa counties' only certified domestic violence center.

She joins FavorHouse with over 22 years of experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. She has a rich history of serving children, families and survivors of intimate partner abuse, including 10 years as the executive director for a domestic violence service provider in northern Indiana.

FavorHouse provides survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault with a 24/7 crisis hotline, emergency shelter, outreach counseling and legal assistance for injunctions for protection.

"We are thrilled to have selected Tracie and are excited by the opportunity to benefit from her experience and leadership," said FavorHouse Board President Steven Griffin in a written statement. "Not only does she bring the know-how to get things done as a non-profit executive, she is also passionately committed to FavorHouse's mission to serve individuals and families impacted by interpersonal abuse and violence."

It was her mother's story that drove Hodson to want to help those in need of refuge from abusive relationships.

Hodson did not witness domestic abuse as a child. Her mother's abuser was not Hodson's father, and it wasn't until Hodson was in her early 20s that she learned about the emotional and physical wounds her mother suffered while seemingly trapped in a violent relationship.

Her parents separated around the time she was making the transition from elementary into middle school. She thinks she was about 12 or 13 years old when her mom moved to Arizona and she and her younger sister stayed in northern Indiana with their dad.

"I had gone to visit her a couple of times," Hodson recalled about her mom. "And the man she lived with, I knew I didn't like him, but I didn't know why I didn't like him. It wasn't like he had done anything really inappropriate or said anything. But there was just something about him."

Hodson's mom continued living in Arizona with the man for the next 10 years in an isolated home in the desert. It was often hard to reach her mother because she and her boyfriend didn't have a phone. Her mom had a pager but had to drive into town to return a page on a payphone. The mother and daughter often communicated by writing letters.

In 1999, Hodson was still living in Indiana and completing her final semester as an undergraduate at Manchester University when she invited her mom to come visit.

"I was graduating from college and my sister was graduating from high school within a week of each other," Hodson said. "So I sent my mom a round-trip plane ticket to come see us graduate."

Her mother agreed, got a plane and went to watch her daughters' big days.

The plan was for the two sisters to go on a cruise after their graduations, and for their mother to fly back home to Arizona. However, when Hodson and her sister got back from their cruise, their mom was still in Indiana.

"What I found out was, my ticket to her, the ticket I bought, was her escape from a man who had been incredibly abusive up to and including putting her into ICU with a baseball bat," she said.

For 10 years, Hodson had not known about anything going between her mother and the man she lived with. When she found out, she was livid.

"It dawned on me that he tried to kill her," Hodson said. "My mom told me, 'I would take his baseball bat over his words any day.'"

Hodson's mother explained even after her physical wounds healed, she still carried emotional scars.

"She said, '... I hear his voice in my head every day telling me how stupid I am, that I'm never going to make it without him, about how my children don't love me enough to come visit,'" Hodson continued, recounting her mother's words.

It dawned on Hodson that a man, who she hadn't known, had been using her as a weapon against her mother, and the physical space between her mother and the rest of her family had helped the man to get away with his perpetrated violence.

One of the primary things that an abuser will do is isolate somebody from their support systems, many times controlling their finances and make threats to harm them if they ever leave.

"They threaten that 'I'm going to do you harm.' If you leave me, I'm going to harm the children, the dog, the whatever, and the victim rightfully believes them because they've already been shown that they are going to do it," Hodson said.

It's important for people in that type of situation to have or find a safe place to go or people they can call and have people to talk to who won’t be judgmental about their situation.

As the new executive director, Hodson manages all the day-to-day operations for the FavorHouse. She succeeded Marsha Travis in the role, who became the organization's acting director last summer after the passing of longtime and much-admired former FavorHouse Executive Director Sue Hand.

"When I come into the office, no matter what little thing I do today, I know that I am making an impact for somebody who needed a place to stay last night, who is fleeing from a horrible situation or whose children are being exposed to abusive behaviors," Hodson said. "And I know that what I'm doing is saving lives and helping lives."

