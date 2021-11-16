Pensacola group wants to launch civil citation program to keep adults 'out of the system'

Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
·3 min read

A Pensacola activist group that successfully lobbied for changes in the Escambia County criminal justice system earlier this year is continuing to flex its growing political muscle.

JUST Pensacola is comprised of members from about 16 local church congregations who regularly meet to discuss community concerns, how to advocate for change and how best to make Pensacola a more "just" city.

Earlier this year, the group successfully lobbied local law enforcement to widen the scope of Escambia County's juvenile civil citation program. Now, it has launched a new advocacy campaign to convince law enforcement to begin issuing civil citations to adults, as opposed to arrests.

JUST Pensacola members gather for a meeting at the First United Methodist Church of Pensacola
JUST Pensacola members gather for a meeting at the First United Methodist Church of Pensacola

"Our goal is, as it was with the juveniles or minor children, we want to divert people out of the system," said Paul Blackmon, a JUST Pensacola member and pastor at First Baptist Church of Ferry Pass.

Juveniles in Escambia County who commit less severe crimes can be issued civil citations to avoid criminal charges and an arrest, but a civil citation program currently does not exist in the county for adults who commit similar nonviolent crimes.

"We are seeking citations for things like driving with a suspended license, instead of people getting arrested and going to jail," Blackmon said. "It is a tremendous financial impact on the entire criminal justice system when we arrest and prosecute these nonviolent offenses.

Keeping kids out of jail: Major expansion of Escambia County civil citation program aims to keep kids out of jail

Open container enforcement: Pensacola Police Department to tighten open container enforcement. Here's what you need to know.

"No one wins," he continued. "You have a lot of nonviolent crimes where you have people who are being arrested, and, of course, depending on their financial status, if they are middle class or above, they are able to bond out, but if they are middle class or below, they might not be able to bond out. Well, that means they have lost time on their job, which means that they probably lose their job, which has a financial impact on the whole family."

Blackmon said JUST Pensacola already has been in communication with law enforcement leaders in Escambia County about an adult civil citation program for nonviolent offenses and has received positive feedback about the possibility.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Amber Southard said Monday that Sheriff Chip Simmons was "contemplating whether or not to add the program."

Pensacola Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wood said the PPD has participated in the juvenile civil citation program for many years and "if the adult version does come to fruition, then we will participate."

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden told the News Journal that she is open to the possibility of such a program, though it's not yet clear how the program would operate.

"Because we don't have an adult civil citation program in place, I don't know what it will look like. I am not opposed to it. If everyone is on board, I certainly would participate," Bowden Madden said. "As far as creating the program myself — saying that I'm going to do this — that is not something on my immediate list of things to do right now."

She added that another outstanding question is which agency would oversee an adult civil citation program — for example, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice oversees the juvenile version of the program — and how it would be managed.

JUST Pensacola will host a Zoom meeting Dec. 6 to start addressing some of those questions. Meeting participants can voice their opinions on what a future program might look like and can join a research team to further investigate the issue.

Anyone interested in joining the conversation can register to attend the meeting by filling out a short form at bit.ly/3qJX3aO.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: JUST Pensacola wants civil citation program to keep adults out of jail

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How the family of the ‘3212’ soldier who fell in Niger grappled with false and misleading information

    ABC News investigative reporter James Gordon Meek describes how the family of a fallen soldier struggled with false and misleading information about the investigation into their loved one’s death.

  • Fact-check: Claim oversimplifies the discussion on payments to migrant families

    The potential payments are because of a Trump-era policy that saw thousands of children separated from their parents after crossing the border.

  • Fort Worth police withdraw from federal drug trafficking task force. What does this mean?

    In April, a source showed a Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter a copy of a text message that was sent by a ranked police official to a group of officers that said in part, “FWPD officers have been pulled from HIDA (sic) and DEA.”

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Hillary Clinton Trolls Steve Bannon With Just 5 Words

    Donald Trump's 2016 rival had a "restful" response to the former White House chief strategist's indictment.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • Rep. Priscilla Giddings censured, removed from legislative committee by Idaho House

    “I would not have done anything differently,” Giddings said on the House floor Monday.

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him liable after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” Bellis sa

  • Chicago police union chief says he will leave department rather than continue disciplinary hearing he called a ‘farce’

    The controversial head of Chicago’s largest police union said Monday he will retire from the Chicago Police Department — an announcement that came just after he took the stand in a disciplinary hearing that could have ended with his firing. John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, also declared that he will run for mayor in 2023, alluding multiple times to his ...

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • Judge Rebukes Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Lawyer After Mistrial Request

    Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor Uses ‘Road House’ Image in Closing Arguments

    "You don't bring a gun to a fistfight," Assistant DA Thomas Binger says