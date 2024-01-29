Pensacola High School student arrested for fighting school official and police

A Pensacola High School student was arrested after fighting with a school official and Pensacola police officers on Monday, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

The 17-year-old student reportedly started a fight with a school official, and when PPD officers tried to break up the brawl the student began fighting them too, according to PPD spokesman Mike Wood.

There was a large police response to the school as a result of the incident and a brief school lockdown, but there were no serious injuries and classes resumed normally following the scuffle, according to Wood.

The student has been charged with disrupting a school function, battery on a school official and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

