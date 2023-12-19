Pensacola Home Depot shooting suspect set to begin murder trial

Just four months after a woman was shot and killed at a Pensacola Home Depot, the Alabama man charged with the killing is set to stand trial.

Keith Agee, 20, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the Aug. 11 death of Brooklyn Sims. Home Depot surveillance cameras allegedly show Agee walking into the Home Depot on Davis Highway, heading straight to the aisle where Sims was conducting inventory through her employer WIS International and shooting her.

Agee's trial is tentatively scheduled to begin Tuesday and end Wednesday.

Court documents say that prior to the shooting Agee received a call from a medical center while at work, notifying him he tested positive for a sexually transmitted infection.

"Upon getting the results, Agee became angry, left work and drove to his home nearby and retrieved a 9-millimeter handgun," court documents say. "Agee then drove from his residence to the Home Depot in Pensacola, Florida."

Mother and son indicted: Pensacola Home Depot shooting suspects Keith & Sheila Agee indicted by Escambia grand jury

While the shooting itself was not caught on camera, a witness who was grazed in the hand by a bullet said she saw Keith Agee walk up to Sims and speak a few words to her before Sims was shot. The witness said she heard at least five shots before she turned to run and was struck in the hand by a bullet.

A second witness reported hearing an unfamiliar male voice speaking to Sims. As the witness turned to look at the man, she heard gunshots. The witness then began running toward the garden center when she felt a bullet strike her back.

Agee's mother, Sheila, was also indicted in the incident as a principal to first-degree premeditated murder. Investigators discovered that Sheila Agee allegedly texted her son that if he didn't kill Sims, then he was "a mf b**ch." She also allegedly told Keith Agee to be careful when he kills Sims "as long as you don't shoot me."

Sheila Agee will be tried separately from her son, and her next court date is set for Feb. 28, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Keith Agee Home Depot Brooklyn Sims murder suspect goes to trial