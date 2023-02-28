Pensacola internet child sex crimes sting nets 11 arrests over 3 days

The Pensacola Police Department announced Tuesday that 11 men between 25 and 63 years old were arrested over a three-day period for various child-related internet crimes.

A PPD news release said Pensacola police worked in conjunction with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Department of Homeland Security to run the internet operation between Friday and Sunday.

“As we work together with our law enforcement partners, we will do everything possible to stop these child predators," PPD Chief Eric Randall said. "Internet crimes against children are and will always be a priority of the Pensacola Police Department. This operation is an example of law enforcement collaboration to ensure the safety of our children.”

Here are the suspects arrested and their charges:

Christopher A. Harrington, 40: He is charged with traveling to meet a minor to solicit or attempt to solicit a parent or legal guardian to consent for a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct.

Steven E. Pace, 25: He is charged with traveling to meet a minor to solicit or attempt to solicit a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Brandon M. Webb, 35: He is charged with traveling to solicit or attempt to solicit a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct, using a computer device to solicit or attempt to solicit a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Khairul Subha, 32: He is charged with using a computer device to solicit or attempt to solicit a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Marion D. Wassman, 55: He is charged with using a computer device to solicit or attempt to solicit a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Devin N. Sheffield, 26: He is charged with using a computer device to solicit or attempt to solicit a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Justin McClendon, 33: He is charged with the unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Ryan Hester, 27: He is charged with using a computer device to solicit or attempt to solicit a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Frank B. Rhobotham, 74: He is charged with using a computer to solicit a child and obscene communication with a minor via computer.

George Tolbert, 63: He is charged with traveling to meet a minor to solicit or attempt to solicit a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

John W. Hairelson, 38: He is charged with traveling to meet a child after using a computer to seduce the child, transmitting harmful information to minors out of state and using two-way device to facilitate a felony.

FBI Special Agent in Charge for Jacksonville Division Sherri Onks said there is "nothing more disturbing" than people exploiting children in the community.

"Coordinated efforts like this operation reinforce the message that victimizing children will never be tolerated by law enforcement," Onks said. "The FBI and our partners at the Pensacola Police Department will continue to proactively work together to stop these heinous crimes and protect the most vulnerable members in our society.”

No further details regarding the operation were released.

