Pensacola man who abused child for seven years sentenced to life in prison

A Pensacola man has been sentenced to prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a child for a period of seven years.

David Earl White, 32, was found guilty Nov. 23 by an Escambia County jury of sexual battery on a victim younger than 12, lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim younger than 12, and lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of a victim, according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office.

After the conviction was handed down, Circuit Court Judge W. Joel Boles sentenced White to life in state prison and designated him a sexual predator.

During the trial, it was revealed White sexually abused a minor for seven years. The victim stated the abuse started when he was about 4 and continued until he was 11.

According to an arrest report, the boy disclosed to his youth pastor that he had been repeatedly sexually abused by White.

The boy later told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators that White took him into his room under the pretense of playing video games and abused him when they were alone, the report stated.

