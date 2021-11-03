Pensacola man accused in assisted living facility attack ordered to mental hospital

The prosecution of a Pensacola man accused of attacking two of his fellow residents at an assisted living facility this year will be postponed for another six months after a judge on Wednesday ordered him to be committed to a state mental hospital.

Stanley Lively, 53, was arrested May 26 after allegedly battering two residents at Asbury Place, an assisted living community at 4916 Mobile Highway. Both residents were transported to a hospital after the attack, and one of them died from their injuries.

After the attack, Lively was booked into the Escambia County Jail on two charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.

Assistant State Attorney John Molchan said Wednesday that one of those counts could potentially be upgraded to manslaughter in the future, though that has not yet happened.

In the days after Lively's arrest, prosecutors worked to determine if he was competent to stand trial. To be deemed fit to stand trial, a defendant must be able to understand the charges against them, demonstrate an understanding of the weight of those charges and be able to assist in their defense, according to Molchan.

Questions over Lively's competency remain six months after his arrest.

He was scheduled to appear Wednesday at a court hearing before Escambia County Circuit Judge Jan Shackelford via Zoom but did not appear.

A corrections officer who spoke to the judge via Zoom told the court that he and other jail staff had not been able to convince Lively to leave his cell to attend the hearing.

He also spoke about Lively's behavior and the state of his cell. The officer said he believed it would dangerous for him and other officers to attempt to force Lively out of his cell.

"I don't see any reason to jeopardize the safety of the court or the defendant," Shackelford said, before announcing plans to issue an order to have Lively transported to a state hospital.

Shackelford said her order would call for Lively to be committed to the hospital for the next six months. After that, the court will hear opinions of mental health professionals about Lively's ability to stand trial.

Lively is next scheduled to appear in court for a May 25 hearing when his competency to stand trial will once again be evaluated.

