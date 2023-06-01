Pensacola man accused of killing man at Oakwood Terrace ready for trial. What to know

A Pensacola man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oakwood Terrace Apartment complex in 2021 stood before a judge Thursday as attorneys on both sides decided whether they were ready for a trial.

Jeremy Mac Arthur Lane, 26, stood at a podium as Assistant Regional Conflict Counsel Jasmine Green and Assistant State Attorney Amy Shea walked to the judge's bench to confer out of earshot of the audience.

The two attorneys spoke to Circuit Judge John Simon for a few minutes before Shea walked back to her podium and Green returned to her client. Simon then announced Lane's case would be set for jury selection June 12 to pick a pool of jurors to try Lane for second-degree murder.

"Mr. Lane's case is set for the second week jury selection, which is June 12," Simon told Lane and the attorneys. "We'll see you back then."

What are Jeremy Lane's charges?

The Office of the State Attorney charged Lane with one count of second-degree murder, which is a life felony. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 40 years and up to life in prison, according to Florida law.

Lane's second charge is possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a second-degree felony. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony.

What is Jeremy Lane accused of doing on Nov. 20, 2021?

On Nov. 20, 2021, Lane and Traevione Smith were playing dice with "several other people" at the bottom of a flight of stairs at Oakwood Terrace, according to a witness statement. The witness told authorities she was visiting a family member and walked past the group to enter an apartment.

The witness said 15 minutes after entering the apartment, she heard gunshots.

Jeremy Lane appeared before Circuit Judge John Simon on Thursday, June 1, 2023, to learn jury selection for his case is set for June 12. Lane is charged with second-degree murder for killing Traevione Smith at Oakwood Terrace on Nov. 20, 2021.

"(Witness) stated that she ran out onto the porch which overlooks the parking area and observed Lane shooting from the area of the EE building across the parking lot toward Smith," court records state. "(Witness) stated that she observed Smith limping as though he was shot in the leg."

The witness said she went to check on Smith after Lane fled the area. Smith died of his injuries.

Why were Jeremy Lane and Traevione Smith involved in a shooting?

According to an arrest report, Smith's girlfriend told Escambia County Sheriff's deputies that Smith and Lane had disliked each other for two years over a previous disagreement about a woman they knew in common.

The girlfriend said firearms had been pulled in the past on several occasions between the two.

How did the ECSO catch Jeremy Lane?

After fleeing the scene, Lane ended up in McIntosh, Alabama, where law enforcement found and arrested him. He was extradited back to Escambia County on Dec. 8, 2021.

