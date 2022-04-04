Pensacola man accused of molesting 11-year-old girl after night out drinking

Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
·1 min read

A Pensacola man is facing criminal charges after allegedly inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl.

Darius Brown, 39, was arrested Saturday, charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and booked into the Escambia County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

According to an arrest report, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Saturday morning to a complaint at a Bellview mobile home park where they spoke to a woman who said Brown had molested her daughter.

The woman said she was woken up at about 5:19 a.m. by her daughter, who said that Brown had touched her. When the woman confronted Brown, he denied the girl's allegations.

Deputies noted the girl was crying while they interviewed her and her mother.

Continuing investigation: Cassie Carli's remains found in shallow grave in Alabama; ex-boyfriend will be charged

Suspect arrested: Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend arrested in Tennessee on charges related to her disappearance

"I observed (the girl) appeared upset and still had tears in her eyes," a deputy wrote in the report, about the initial part of his conversation with the child. "(The girl) sat on the bed with her head down and spoke very softly and still had tears in her eyes."

The girl said she woke up that morning with Brown standing over her at the foot of her bed before he "opened" her shorts, looked at her and eventually touched her, the report stated.

Brown later told deputies that he had been out drinking "all night" at a nightclub and arrived at the residence at about 4 a.m., but denied touching the girl, according to the report.

County records indicate he remained in custody as of Monday morning.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man accused of molesting 11-year-old after night of drinking

Recommended Stories

  • Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'

    Scientists have observed an enormous planet about nine times the mass of Jupiter at a remarkably early stage of formation - describing it as still in the womb - in a discovery that challenges the current understanding of planetary formation. The researchers used the Subaru Telescope located near the summit of an inactive Hawaiian volcano and the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope to detect and study the planet, a gas giant orbiting unusually far from its young host star. Gas giants are planets, like our solar system's largest ones Jupiter and Saturn, composed mostly of hydrogen and helium, with swirling gases surrounding a smaller solid core.

  • Meet the nominees in girls swimming for the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards

    Nominees in girls swimming for the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards

  • Just in time: Metrolink brings back service for 24 trains, adds 2 new trains

    For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Metrolink has brought back service to 24 trains and added two new trains to its daily schedule.

  • Yappy hour? Dix Park is going to the dogs.

    The place where you take your dogs in Dix Park is changing. The new dog park is bigger and has a few features the old one lacked.

  • ‘Oh, it’s pretty big.’ Check out a crocodile that went for a swim at a Coral Gables park

    Weekend warriors trying to enjoy a rare day off got quite the show at Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables.

  • Meet the Paris-based Designer Who Made Harry Styles‘ Sequined Look in ‘As It Was’

    The high-waisted trousers and sleeveless top worn by the British artist in the music video are the works of 28-year-old Spanish designer Arturo Obegero.

  • Man shoots himself in the leg at Fells Point’s Choptank restaurant, police say

    A man accidentally shot himself in the leg at the Choptank restaurant last Thursday night according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police recovered the gun and charges are pending against the man, who was not named. Police said he was a customer at the restaurant. The man will likely be charged with illegal possession of a firearm, and additional charges, said Det. Donny Moses, a police ...

  • Senate judiciary committee nears vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson

    Committee vote expected to be evenly split, 11-11, forcing Democrats to ‘discharge’ the nomination If confirmed, Ketanji Brown Jackson would make history as the first Black woman and only the sixth woman to sit on the court in more than 200 years. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP The Senate judiciary committee on Monday neared a vote on the historic nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, poised to be the first Black woman confirmed to the supreme court. Following days of interrogation and debate

  • At least 30 million at daily risk for severe storms in southern US

    Multiple rounds of severe weather that will carry the risk of tornadoes are in the forecast for the storm-weary southern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. As the threat of severe weather shifts eastward along the interstate 10 and 20 corridors, at least 30 million people will be at risk on a daily basis through Wednesday. "While April often denotes a strong uptick in severe weather, Gulf of Mexico waters are running well above average for this point of the season, and that could me

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors winning key game over Sacramento

    The Warriors are holding position in the Western Conference with three regular-season games left to play.

  • Rwandan court upholds 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's 25-year sentence

    KIGALI (Reuters) -A Rwandan appeals court on Monday upheld a 25-year jail sentence for Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed in the movie "Hotel Rwanda" sheltering hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide, rejecting a bid to extend it to life in prison. Rusesabagina, 67, was convicted in September on eight terrorism charges related to the activities of an organisation opposed to President Paul Kagame's rule, and is being held in a Rwandan prison. He was not in court in Kigali on Monday to hear the decision from judge Emmanuel Kamere, who said there was no reason to extend his sentence.

  • Trevor Bauer cannot access cellphone records of accuser, judge rules

    Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer cannot access the cellphone records of the woman who accused him of sexual assault, a judge ruled Monday.

  • Russia denies killing civilians in Ukraine's Bucha

    Ukraine has accused the Russian military of massacring residents of Bucha, a town northwest of the capital Kyiv, an area Ukrainian troops said they recaptured on Saturday. "All the photos and videos published by the Kyiv regime, allegedly testifying to the 'crimes' of Russian servicemen in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, are another provocation," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

  • ‘Your Stomach Just Turns’: Surveillance Footage Leads Cops To Killer Of Virginia High Schooler

    Alexis Murphy was excitedly preparing for her senior year at Nelson County High School in the rural enclave of Shipman, Virginia in the summer of 2013. At 17, she was outgoing, loved dancing and volleyball and, like many girls her age, was attached to her cell phone. She even had 12,000 Twitter followers, according to investigative reporter Katie Love. “She was this social media star,” Love told “Final Moments,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen. Then, suddenly, on August 3, Alexis vanished. Red

  • How the mass shooting in Sacramento went down: What we know now

    How the mass shooting in Sacramento went down: What we know now

  • Ex-state official who faked 2 pregnancies pleads guilty to fraud charges

    A friend said that in the same time period, she faked planning two weddings, even coming up with a fake groom.

  • Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students

    An Indonesian court handed down a death sentence on Monday to a teacher for raping 13 girls at an Islamic school, upholding an appeal by prosecutors for the death penalty after he had initially received a sentence of life in prison. The case of teacher Herry Wirawan has shocked Indonesia and shone a spotlight on the need to protect children from sexual violence in the country's religious boarding schools. After he was sentenced to life in jail by a court in the city of Bandung in February, prosecutors who had called for the death penalty filed an appeal.

  • 17-year-old business owner shot and killed outside of his Clayton county shop

    Clayton County Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a barbershop in Clayton County.

  • Kansas Supreme Court justice: Murder case against day care worker relied on ‘just bunk’

    The state wants to put Carrody Buchhorn back in prison for a baby’s death based on a medical examiner’s “made-up” testimony about a cause of death that “doesn’t exist.” | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • 20 Celebs You Probably Forgot Did Jail Time In The '90s

    They did the crime and the time, then moved on with their careers.View Entire Post ›