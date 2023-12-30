Pensacola man accused of shooting at deputies now competent for trial

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of starting a gun battle with deputies in a Bellview neighborhood is now competent to stand trial after receiving treatment.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies say Tyler Brooks shot at them on Aug. 28, 2020, while they were serving a warrant for battery on a law enforcement officer. Then-Sheriff David Morgan was on the scene.

Bill proposed to crack down on Florida panhandling

“It was a running gun battle,” Morgan said in 2020. “He ran back towards the wooded perimeter area, and our deputies were exchanging fire with him.”

Sheriff Chip Simmons, who was chief deputy at the time, talked then about what they walked into.

“When we get there we notice that he has a long gun trained on a member of his family, and then when he sees us show up, he immediately turns that on us and starts firing at us,” Simmons said.

The case was closed in 2021 after a judge determined Brooks was incompetent to stand trial based on several psychological evaluations. He was involuntarily committed to the custody of the Department of Children and Families for treatment. Now, DCF has told the court he is competent to proceed with a trial for attempted murder and assault on law enforcement officers.

Local businesses, law enforcement prepare for New Year’s Eve festivities

None of the deputies were injured. Brooks was shot several times.

His next court date is set for Jan. 10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.