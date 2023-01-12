Pensacola man accused of shooting ECSO deputy 4 times invokes insanity defense

A judge set a February jury selection date Thursday morning for the Pensacola man charged with two counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder after allegedly shooting and injuring an Escambia County Sheriff's deputy in 2019.

Escambia Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson set the Feb. 20 jury selection date after 44-year-old Daniel Jeremy Hux's defense attorney, James Barnes, filed a demand for a speedy trial, but told Robinson he doesn't necessarily want a jury trial.

"We have to get a verdict from the court that says not guilty by reason of insanity," Barnes told Robinson. "That's what the demand is about. It's not a demand for a trial in the traditional sense."

Robinson responded to Barnes, saying, "I don't think you can demand the court accept the stipulation."

On Jan. 5, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons submitted a letter to the court regarding the potential insanity plea, asking the court to do everything in its power to keep Hux from returning to the community.

"I understand that Hux has entered a plea that could potentially allow him to escape responsibility for his dangerous and egregious actions, and secure his release back into the community with few, if any, restrictions that would ensure he no longer poses a danger," Simmons wrote in the letter.

"I implore the court to use every available resource to ensure Hux is confined to either a secure detention facility, or a long-term mental health treatment center to ensure the safety of our community," Simmons added. "I can't imagine anyone would believe that his release, in any capacity, is a good idea if they themselves were the ones tasked with responding to an incident involving Hux."

Escambia deputy shot four times at Hux's home

ECSO Deputy Douglas Shoemaker and Sgt. Melissa Lee responded to Hux's address in the 400 block of Limerick Lane on Dec. 11, 2019, after Hux called Escambia County Emergency Dispatch and said someone was trying to kidnap his son from Pensacola Christian Academy.

After being transferred to the ECSO's dispatch, he said he "needed to go to the hospital and get medicated" and said he needed an ambulance because he was feeling suicidal, according to his arrest report. He also told dispatch he "was not feeling violent and did not have any weapons."

When Shoemaker and Lee arrived to Hux's residence, Shoemaker knocked on the front door while Lee walked toward the back of the home. Shoemaker then walked to the carport area where Hux was standing with a handgun and began firing at Shoemaker, the report says.

"Shoemaker, who was wearing his Sheriff's Office uniform with Escambia County Sheriff's Office emblems, drew his duty weapon and returned fire," Hux's arrest report says. "Shoemaker was hit multiple times after retreating to the driveway area of the residence."

Lee then "immediately responded" to Shoemaker's location and began returning fire toward Hux before he retreated to the home. Hux then allegedly began firing at both deputies as Lee was providing aid to Shoemaker.

After more deputies responded to the scene, Hux surrendered and was taken into custody.

Ultimately, Shoemaker was struck four times, and Hux was shot twice.

The aftermath of the shooting

After the shooting, Shoemaker was released from the hospital the next day on Dec. 12, 2019.

Assistant State Attorney John Molchan conducted a review of the officer-involved shooting and announced his finding in March 2020.

“Deputy Shoemaker, after securing cover, began to return fire at the assailant who was positioned in the carport doorway,” according to Molchan's review. “He continued firing until he saw Hux go down.”

The State Attorney's Office did not levy any charges against Lee or Shoemaker.

Hux remains in custody in Escambia County Jail and is scheduled for a court appearance Feb. 16 prior to his jury selection on Feb. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

