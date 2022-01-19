Pensacola man accused of striking woman and child during domestic violence incident

A Pensacola man accused of striking a woman and child during a domestic violence altercation was arrested Monday.

Mondre Rasshod Smith, 38, is charged with battery and child abuse during a domestic violence situation due to an incident Sunday, according to a warrant.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the residence Sunday in reference to a disturbance. When the officer arrived, Smith denied anything physical occurred and left the scene.

The report said once Smith was gone, the victim told the deputy that Smith got angry about something she said during a phone conversation, grabbed her by the arm, and started hitting her.

A second female victim then attempted to get between Smith and first victim to separate them, and Smith consequently struck her as well, according to the report.

According to the report, the victim stated it was not the first time Smith put his hands on her, but that it was the first time the abuse had gone this far.

The fight continued with Smith throwing shoes at the victim and the victim cutting Smith with a kitchen knife in self-defense, the report said.

Authorities located Smith the following day. He was booked into Escambia County Jail and released on bond.

