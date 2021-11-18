Pensacola man accused of using Facebook to lure 16-year-old girl into sex

A 27-year-old Pensacola man is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl after contacting her via Facebook and sending her sexually explicit images.

Dequan Lanier was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual battery; obscene communication using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child; obscene communication – travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with a $66,000 bond, and county records indicate he remained in custody Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, a woman recently contacted the Pensacola Police Department after she was going through a 16-year-old girl's cellphone and found sexually explicit messages the girl had received from an adult man.

The redacted report did not provide information about how the woman knew the girl or when the woman first contacted police.

When interviewed by PPD investigators, the girl said she met the man, later identified as Lanier, after he contacted her through Facebook. She said he later sent her sexually explicit messages.

"(The girl) met him in person and had sex with him three separate times between September 2021 and the end of October 2021," the report stated.

The girl said Lanier told her that he was 26 years old at the time and that he knew she was a 16-year-old high school student before they had sex.

During their investigation, officers reviewed multiple messages in which Lanier discussed having sex with the minor, and a warrant was written calling for his arrest.

