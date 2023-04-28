A Pensacola man allegedly killed his grandma's boyfriend in 2020. Now, he's set for trial.

"Call the ambulance, he shot me!" are the words Gloria Clausell heard from the den area of her home after her grandson allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend in 2020.

Clausell's grandson, 20 year-old Da'Nautica Pearson, is charged with the first-degree premeditated murder of Clausell's boyfriend of five years, 60-year-old Erskine Ware, and is now set for jury selection Monday morning for his trial.

Here is everything you need to know about the case before the trial.

What are Da'Nautica Pearson's charges?

Pearson, who is now 22, was indicted Dec. 21, 2020, on one count of first-degree premeditated murder for allegedly shooting and killing Ware in his home.

"The grand jurors of the state of Florida ... do present that Da'Nautica Pearson, on or about Dec. 2, 2020, at and in Escambia County ... did kill and murder Erskine Ware by shooting him with a firearm," the indictment said.

Pearson was also initially charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon by a Florida delinquent; however, prosecutors chose to take no action against either charge since they did not appear in the indictment.

Who is the victim?

Pensacola police officers responded to the 1300 block of East Baars Street on Dec. 2, 2020, where they found Erskine Ware with gunshot wounds.

Ware, Clausell's boyfriend of five years, was lying on his couch, still conscious and suffering from "multiple actively bleeding wounds," according to Pearson's arrest report.

After being transported to an area hospital, Ware died of his injuries.

What happened on Dec. 2, 2020?

The grandmother told investigators Pearson entered her home late Dec. 1 and was acting strangely. After walking to a bedroom, he entered the kitchen wearing a black plastic bag that covered his head and parts of his body, Pearson arrest report stated.

"Ware frequently slept in the den," the report stated. "Therefore, Pearson never went into the den because of his extreme dislike of Ware."

The grandmother told police she watched Pearson pace between the entrance into the den and the kitchen for about two minutes before he walked into the den.

The grandmother then heard multiple shots fired and Ware yelling, "Call the ambulance, he shot me!” the report stated.

Who are the attorneys and judge in the case?

Assistant State Attorney Alvin "Trey" Myers is prosecuting Pearson on behalf of Florida. Pearson will be represented by private defense attorney Patrece Cashwell.

Escambia Circuit Judge Linda Nobles is the presiding judge on the case.

Is Da'Nautica Pearson's mental health an issue?

According to court records, Pearson underwent five psychological evaluations by four different doctors between 2021 and 2023.

On Dec. 28, 2021, Nobles found Pearson incompetent to proceed through the court process, and he was committed to the Department of Child and Families.

Six months later on June 28, 2022, Nobles found Pearson was competent to proceed through the court process.

The reason Pearson was ruled incompetent is unknown, and his personal medical records and psychological evaluations are not publicly available due to medical regulations.

What sentence does Da'Nautica Pearson face if convicted?

The charge of first-degree premeditated murder under Florida law is a capital felony, meaning the minimum sentence allowable is life in prison.

Capital felonies can also be punished by the death penalty; however, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden usually announces prior to trial if the state will seek the death penalty in a case.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Da'Nautica Pearson Pensacola murder trial killing Erskine Ware starts