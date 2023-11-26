Pensacola man among Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame inductees

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Dr. Benjamin F. Findley, Jr., Col., USAF (Retired) is among honorees selected for the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Cabinet selected veterans from across the state for the Class of 2023. Inductees represent over 1.5 million Florida veterans; Findley reportedly is the only Pensacola-area inductee.

About the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame

The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame is administered and sponsored by the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs on behalf of the Office of the Governor.

The Hall of Fame, which is not military-based, recognizes veterans who have significantly contributed to civic, business, public service, and other pursuits. It focuses on post-military contributions to Florida and the nation.

Each inductee has their name added to the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Plaque, which is located in the State Capitol Building in Tallahassee. He or she is also given a special medal at the annual induction ceremony, luncheon and reception.

“…Appreciating, advocating for, and recognizing the great value of all veterans over their lifetimes who selflessly contribute to our freedoms and liberty,” Findley said, “during and after military service … (is) a genuine win-win-win for all.”

Here’s the full list of 2023 inductees, according to the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs website:

David Abramowitz, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret)

Dennis O. Baker, Commander, U.S. Navy, (Ret)

John E. Bircher III, Colonel U.S. Army (Ret)

David Blair Craig, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret)

Dr. Benjamin Findley, Colonel, U.S. Air Force (Ret)

Michael Fleming, Brigadier General, U.S. Marine Corps/ U.S. Army (Ret)

R. Craig Ham, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret)

Gerald Hollingsworth, MD, Colonel, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force (Ret)

Joseph Kittinger, Colonel, United States Air Force (Ret)

Henry Lowery, Chief Warrant Officer 5, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret)

Bruce Melnick, Commander, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret)

Frederic Raymond, Major General, U.S. Army (Ret)

Walter E. Raysick, Sr., Master Chief U.S. Navy (Ret)

Leon J. Roy, IV, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army (Ret)

Edward C. Sheffield, U.S. Army Veteran

Joseph G. Sicinski, U.S. Air Force Veteran

Alene Tarter, Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force (Ret)

Dewayne Thrift, U.S. Air Force Veteran

Donn Weaver, U.S. Army Veteran

Ellsworth Williams, Jr., Major, U.S. Army (Ret)

About Benjamin F. Findley Jr., Col., USAF (Ret.)

Findley said he served 30 years in the Air Force and that his volunteer efforts with the Florida Veterans Foundation Board have helped veterans with emergency needs, access to education, medical care and jobs.

He said he also has helped veterans through his contributions to the Florida Ambassadors’ Council for Veterans and is listed on their Wall of Honor at the State Capitol.

He has helped needy veterans through personal counseling sessions and by writing several nationally published veteran suicide prevention and mental health articles, presenting related seminars, completing 11 veterans’ suicide-prevention training courses, and working many hours with the Gadsden Flag License Plate project.

Findley also volunteers with the Veterans Memorial Park Foundation Board in Pensacola.

He supports the Disabled American Veterans, the Sons of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Legion, the Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy Council, Wreaths Across America for sponsoring and placing wreaths on graves of veterans, and the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Society, he said.

