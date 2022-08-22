Pensacola man arrested on allegations of sexually abusing girl multiple times

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Pensacola man Thursday after he allegedly had sex with a 9-year-old multiple times.

Javarius Means, 31, is charged with two counts of capital sexual battery of someone under 12 and two counts of molestation of someone under 12, according to his arrest report.

The child's parent reported the alleged offenses to deputies after the child "attended a health class at her elementary school, which taught about reproduction and body safety." After the class, she "disclosed that she was sexually abused by ... Javarius Means," his arrest report said.

Means was charged for alleged offenses that took place in Escambia County, though the child said there had been a previous incident of abuse before Means moved to Florida. The abuse allegedly continued over a span of several years.

Means is currently held in Escambia County Jail without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9.

