Pensacola man arrested for allegedly having 'a lot' of sex with child

A 41-year-old Pensacola man is in jail after Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested him Friday on allegations of having sex with a child.

Jesse William Craig was charged Friday night with cruelty toward a child, lewd and lascivious behavior with a child between 12 and 16 and sexually assaulting a child between 12 and 16 years old.

On Aug. 20, an ECSO deputy responded to a Pensacola home in reference to sexual battery where the victim said she "stated earlier in the night she confided (redacted) about Craig sexually assaulting her."

The child told authorities Craig would touch her inappropriately when tucking her into bed.

The report also notes the victim could only recall two instances she and Craig had sex, but did tell authorities it happened frequently.

"When asked how many times she and Craig had partaken in sexual acts she stated 'a lot,'" the report notes. "(The child) also stated that Craig has never forced her to partake in any sexual acts, and then state that they 'just happened.'"

Craig is currently held in Escambia County Jail on $300,000 bond.

