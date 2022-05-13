Pensacola man arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the leg during altercation

A Pensacola man was arrested Friday on allegations he shot a victim in the leg earlier this year.

David Durell Rutledge, 32, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection with a shooting outside a Pensacola residence March 25.

According to Pensacola Police Department arrest report, officers arrived on scene the night of the shooting to find the victim on the ground in the front yard with gunshot wounds to the leg. The report is heavily redacted report does not provide the location of the incident or the identity of the victim.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that Rutledge had arrived at the home shortly before 6 p.m. and asked to speak to an acqauintance. There was a verbal altercation and Rutledge was asked to leave, but he allegedly said "I'm coming right back."

He allegedly left in his vehicle then returned a short time later and shot the victim before driving away.

Rutledge is currently being held in Escambia County Jail on $315,000 bond, according to jail records.

