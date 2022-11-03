Pensacola man arrested for allegedly trying to smother 86-year-old mother with pillow

*Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the age of the victim.

A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday morning after police were given a video that allegedly shows him attempting to suffocate an his 86-year-old mother.

Christopher Jerome Asmar, 54, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older after in-home caregivers of his mother saw Asmar allegedly beat her on Monday.

Asmar moved into the home around July, according to the arrest report, which is when caregivers said they began discovering unexplained bruises on his mother. The bruises always appeared in the morning after the caregivers were not on the property.

The caregivers told authorities they installed video cameras in the mother's living room where she sleeps "to make sure she was not falling out of bed, hurting herself unintentionally, and to find out how she was getting the bruises."

After picking the camera up Tuesday morning, one of the caregivers returned at 7:30 p.m. and hid behind the house where she heard Asmar "yelling obscene things" at his mother, seeing him "strike (her) with the pillow."

"(Caregiver) stated she could not watch any longer once she observed Asmar put the pillow over (the mother's) face and put his entire body weight on the pillow," the report states. "(She) stated it appeared as if Asmar was trying to suffocate (the mother)."

PPD officers were called and transported Asmar to the station for questioning.

Deputies viewed the recording from the cameras the caregivers installed, and reportedly saw Asmar striking the woman and screaming expletives toward her.

One video allegedly shows Asmar striking his mother in the face and body with a blanket multiple times while yelling "I'm done with your (expletive)."

While allegedly striking her with the blanket, he also allegedly said, "You wake up too much longer, I'll suffocate you myself."

"After striking her several times, Asmar is seen placing the pillow over (her) face and laying his weight on the pillow," the report states.

The report also alleges there are "several more videos" that show Asmar "berating" her as she calls out for help.

During Asmar's questioning, investigators reportedly showed him one of the videos of him beating his mother, and he identified himself, telling authorities "the video took place because he got angry" with his mother due to her dementia.

Asmar is held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

