Pensacola man arrested for attempted murder after downtown shooting

Pensacola police officers arrested a 31-year-old man Sunday for allegedly shooting someone in downtown Pensacola.

Jeremy Brown was arrested on one count of attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he was questioned along with another person.

"The shooting took place as a result of an argument near the intersection of Palafox and Romana streets, leaving one subject shot," according to a PPD news release. "The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition."

PPD responded to downtown Pensacola after and found took Brown into custody a few blocks away from where the shooting occurred.

Officers initially detained Brown and another person, but the second suspect was released.

Brown is held in Escambia County Jail on $110,000 bond.

