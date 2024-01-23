Pensacola man arrested for attempted murder in connection to Warrington gun fight

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Pensacola man Tuesday morning for attempted murder stemming from an early January gun fight in Warrington.

Damontrey Donaldson, 24, is charged with attempted murder while engaged in home invasion robbery and home invasion robbery with a firearm, according to Escambia jail records.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis confirmed to the News Journal that Donaldson's charges stem from a Jan. 9 shooting on the 1700 block of Bainbridge Avenue.

Jan. 9 incident: ECSO: 4 hospitalized after apparent gun fight at Warrington residence

When deputies responded to the home, they found one person outside of the residence and one inside the residence, both with gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to the hospital that night.

Soon after deputies arrived on Bainbridge Avenue, two others who were involved in the incident also checked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The circumstances leading to the shootings are unavailable.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Damontrey Donaldson arrested Pensacola attempted murder Bainbridge Ave