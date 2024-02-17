Pensacola man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges: FDLE

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Pensacola man Thursday for the possession and transmission of child sexual abuse material and marijuana possession, the department said.

Man left for dead at Mobile McDonald’s identified, suspect charged with murder

Steven Thomas Twitty, 28, is charged with 20 felony counts possession of child sexual abuse material, and one felony count each for transmission of child sexual abuse material and possession of over 20 grams of marijuana.

Steven Thomas Twitty. (Photo courtesy of Escambia County Jail View)

FDLE agents launched an investigation in November 2023 when they identified an unknown internet user offering to share electronic files depicting the sexual abuse of children. After investigation, they reportedly linked Twitty to the file sharing.

FDLE served a search warrant at Twitty’s home Thursday and conducted an onsite forensic analysis of his computer. They reportedly found several file paths that had file names indicating child sexual abuse material.

According to the department, Twitty admitted he possessed child sexual abuse files that were shared online, and the files depicted some children as young as 5 years old.

Agents also said they found more than 20 grams of marijuana in Twitty’s room.

Man found guilty of 2021 murder in Santa Rosa County

The FDLE Pensacola Cyber Squad conducted the investigation.

Agents arrested Twitty, and he was booked Thursday into the Escambia County Jail without bond pending the first appearance.

The Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Court, prosecuted the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.