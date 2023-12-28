Pensacola man avoids life in prison for stabbing girlfriend, her son

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man will avoid life in prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Tamondo Reuben pleaded no contest to attempted murder and kidnapping.

On Dec. 26, 2022, Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a pawn shop on Fairfield Drive where they found Reuben’s girlfriend who had been stabbed in the chest, and her 18-year-old son who she said was also stabbed and running for his life.

The stabbing happened earlier at a cemetery on Massachusetts Avenue while visiting the grave of Reuben’s mother. The woman and her son were ready to leave but Reuben wasn’t and got upset. After stabbing the woman, he drove them to Fairfield Drive, took their phones and told them they were going to die.

The woman sprayed him with pepper spray. Her son ran away, but Reuben caught up to him and stabbed him 15 times. Reuben was arrested three days later.

Reuben was facing up to life in prison, but after the plea, the maximum he will get is 25 years. He will be sentenced on Jan. 25.

