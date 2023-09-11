Pensacola man charged with 86-year-old mom's attempted murder may avoid trial. Here's why.

A Pensacola man set to stand trial this week for allegedly trying to strangle his 86-year-old mother has instead agreed to strike a deal with state prosecutors.

Christopher Asmar, 55, was set to have jury selection Monday morning for his trial on two counts of attempted felony murder and two counts of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old or older after he allegedly beat and choked his mother in November 2022.

Before the attorneys could pick Asmar's jury, they announced to the court that an agreement had been reached and they would need to schedule a time to discuss it with the judge.

Asmar will return to the courtroom Sept. 19 where Circuit Judge Linda Nobles will hear the attorneys' agreement and decide the fate of the 55-year-old. Asmar could potentially face up to life in prison, but his agreement with the State Attorney may lessen the sentence.

Asmar arrested: Pensacola man arrested for allegedly trying to smother 86-year-old mother with pillow

What is Christopher Asmar accused of doing to his mother?

Christopher Asmar appears before Circuit Judge Linda Nobles for a hearing on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Asmar is accused of attempted murder for beating and suffocating his mother.

Pensacola police arrested Asmar Nov. 3, 2022, after his mother's caregivers claimed she saw Asmar beating the 86-year-old in the living room.

Caregivers say that Asmar moved into his mother's house four months earlier, which is when they say they began discovering unexplained bruises on his mother. The bruises always appeared in the morning after the caregivers were not on the property.

The caregivers told authorities they installed video cameras in the mother's living room where she sleeps "to make sure she was not falling out of bed, hurting herself unintentionally, and to find out how she was getting the bruises."

After picking the camera up Tuesday morning, one of the caregivers returned at 7:30 p.m. and hid behind the house where she heard Asmar "yelling obscene things" at his mother, seeing him "strike (her) with the pillow."

"(Caregiver) stated she could not watch any longer once she observed Asmar put the pillow over (the mother's) face and put his entire body weight on the pillow," the report states. "(She) stated it appeared as if Asmar was trying to suffocate (the mother)."

Christopher Asmar appears before Circuit Judge Linda Nobles for a hearing on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Asmar is accused of attempted murder for beating and suffocating his mother.

Pensacola police review the footage

After PPD officers transported Asmar for questioning, they viewed the surveillance cameras the caregivers installed, witnessing Asmar allegedly striking the woman and screaming expletives.

One video allegedly shows Asmar striking his mother in the face and body with a blanket multiple times while yelling "I'm done with your (expletive)."

While allegedly striking her with the blanket, he also allegedly said, "You wake up too much longer, I'll suffocate you myself."

"After striking her several times, Asmar is seen placing the pillow over (her) face and laying his weight on the pillow," the report states.

The report also alleges there are "several more videos" that show Asmar "berating" her as she calls out for help.

While PPD held Asmar at the station for questioning, officers showed him one video where he was allegedly beating his mother.

After watching the video, he identified himself, telling authorities "the video took place because he got angry" with his mother due to her dementia.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Florida man Chris Asmar takes deal in attempted murder case