Pensacola man charged in alleged gunpoint carjacking on Y Street in Brownsville

A Pensacola man was arrested for a carjacking he allegedly committed in Brownsville Wednesday while brandishing a handgun and wearing a ski mask.

Two people were traveling south on North Y Street in a white Dodge Avenger around 8:30 p.m. when they encountered two men who were walking north toward them as they approached Brainerd Street.

According to an arrest report, the shorter man was wearing a ski mask and black jacket and the taller one had dreadlocks and was not wearing a mask.

The driver told deputies he thought he recognized one of the men and was going to stop to talk to him but realized it wasn’t who he thought it was when he got closer, the report said.

The men on foot then asked the driver for a ride. When the driver refused, the man in the ski mask allegedly hit the driver in the head with a black handgun and told him to get out of the car.

In fear for their lives, the driver and a female passenger exited the vehicle. The report said the two men on foot then entered his vehicle and fled south toward Cervantes Street.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, where the driver gave a description of his vehicle and said his wallet and phone were still inside the car.

The report said the female passenger told deputies later that evening she was able to see the driver’s phone was located in the area of Hayne Street and Cross Street through an app on her phone. Deputies searched the area and found the Dodge in the yard of residence on Hayne Street.

When deputies pulled up, a man sitting on the porch immediately went in the front door of the house. As another deputy arrived, a man wearing black clothing and a ski mask ran out the back door and west toward Cross Street.

Another man in a gray beanie ran out the front door at the same time and fled north on Hayne Street. He managed to elude deputies as they encircled the area.

The report said deputies caught Jackson a block away from the residence and took him into custody. The suspect first provided a false name to officers, but they were able to identify him as 18-year-old Kizuri Dequan Jackson, the report said.

Jackson was booked into Escambia County Jail shortly after midnight on a total bond of $122,000 for charges of aggravated battery, grand theft larceny, robbery, resisting an officer and providing false identification to law enforcement.

